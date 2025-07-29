Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish Airlines, Dubai Islamic Bank Ink Deal

2025-07-29 04:58:11
(MENAFN) Flagship airline Turkish Airlines on Monday finalized a pivotal financial arrangement with Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) to acquire Airbus A350 aircraft.

During a ceremonial event at Turkish Airlines' main office in Istanbul, the airline's Chairman, Ahmet Bolat, remarked that the financial approach used in this agreement is unprecedented.

“This transaction demonstrates our commitment to financial innovation and strengthening our fleet while also marking a new chapter in our cooperation with leading institutions in the United Arab Emirates and the broader Gulf region," he stated.

"We are pleased to have completed this landmark financing in collaboration with DIB and look forward to building on this partnership in the future," he continued.

Adnan Chilwan, the group CEO of Dubai Islamic Bank, commented: “At a time when global markets are rethinking the foundations of sustainable finance, this transaction sends a clear signal that Islamic finance is no longer a niche; it is a resilient and globally relevant financial structure for the future."

Chilwan noted that Turkish Airlines' decision to opt for Shariah-compliant funding for the first time and to select DIB as their Islamic finance collaborator underscores both the robustness of Islamic financial frameworks and the trust placed in DIB’s capabilities.

Emphasizing the importance of this alliance, Chilwan stated that it not only contributes to the airline’s strategic expansion but also strengthens the growing economic connections between the UAE and Türkiye.

