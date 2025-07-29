403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish Airlines, Dubai Islamic Bank Ink Deal
(MENAFN) Flagship airline Turkish Airlines on Monday finalized a pivotal financial arrangement with Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) to acquire Airbus A350 aircraft.
During a ceremonial event at Turkish Airlines' main office in Istanbul, the airline's Chairman, Ahmet Bolat, remarked that the financial approach used in this agreement is unprecedented.
“This transaction demonstrates our commitment to financial innovation and strengthening our fleet while also marking a new chapter in our cooperation with leading institutions in the United Arab Emirates and the broader Gulf region," he stated.
"We are pleased to have completed this landmark financing in collaboration with DIB and look forward to building on this partnership in the future," he continued.
Adnan Chilwan, the group CEO of Dubai Islamic Bank, commented: “At a time when global markets are rethinking the foundations of sustainable finance, this transaction sends a clear signal that Islamic finance is no longer a niche; it is a resilient and globally relevant financial structure for the future."
Chilwan noted that Turkish Airlines' decision to opt for Shariah-compliant funding for the first time and to select DIB as their Islamic finance collaborator underscores both the robustness of Islamic financial frameworks and the trust placed in DIB’s capabilities.
Emphasizing the importance of this alliance, Chilwan stated that it not only contributes to the airline’s strategic expansion but also strengthens the growing economic connections between the UAE and Türkiye.
During a ceremonial event at Turkish Airlines' main office in Istanbul, the airline's Chairman, Ahmet Bolat, remarked that the financial approach used in this agreement is unprecedented.
“This transaction demonstrates our commitment to financial innovation and strengthening our fleet while also marking a new chapter in our cooperation with leading institutions in the United Arab Emirates and the broader Gulf region," he stated.
"We are pleased to have completed this landmark financing in collaboration with DIB and look forward to building on this partnership in the future," he continued.
Adnan Chilwan, the group CEO of Dubai Islamic Bank, commented: “At a time when global markets are rethinking the foundations of sustainable finance, this transaction sends a clear signal that Islamic finance is no longer a niche; it is a resilient and globally relevant financial structure for the future."
Chilwan noted that Turkish Airlines' decision to opt for Shariah-compliant funding for the first time and to select DIB as their Islamic finance collaborator underscores both the robustness of Islamic financial frameworks and the trust placed in DIB’s capabilities.
Emphasizing the importance of this alliance, Chilwan stated that it not only contributes to the airline’s strategic expansion but also strengthens the growing economic connections between the UAE and Türkiye.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment