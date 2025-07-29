Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China’s Chery Automaker Unveils Five New Models in Egypt


2025-07-29 04:56:46
(MENAFN) Chinese automaker Chery revealed five fresh models in Egypt on Monday as part of its strategic move to grow in the North African market.

At a high-profile event held at Cairo’s Abdeen Palace Museum, Chery introduced the Arrizo 5 FL, Arrizo 8, Tiggo 7 Pro Max, Tiggo 8 Pro Max, and Tiggo 9 PHEV.

Shen Xiantian, general manager of Chery Egypt, emphasized the company’s commitment to rapidly advancing hybrid and smart vehicle technologies. He also highlighted plans to join forces with international partners and suppliers to build a worldwide network for sales, production, and after-sales services.

"We are currently establishing eight R&D centers, 10 manufacturing plants, and parts distribution centers in key regions globally," Shen said, adding that the automaker will "strengthen local partnerships to meet the needs of regional end-users and partners."

Chery’s internal figures show a surge in new energy vehicle sales, exceeding 580,000 units in 2024—a remarkable 232.7 percent increase compared to the previous year.

