403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia is grateful for Turkey’s partaking in peace negotiations with Ukraine
(MENAFN) On Monday, Russia expressed that Türkiye is a favored location by all involved sides for advancing a resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Istanbul recently hosted the third round of direct negotiations between representatives from Moscow and Kyiv.
“Türkiye is certainly liked by all participants in the negotiation process, and we are grateful to Ankara and the Turkish leadership for their efforts to help find ways to resolve the situation around Ukraine,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated during a press conference held in Moscow.
This latest round of peace discussions took place in Istanbul on the evening of July 23, following previous meetings held in May and June. Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary, Rustem Umerov, also expressed appreciation for Türkiye’s role, referring to the country as “an important platform for dialogue and peace.”
Following these talks, Ukraine suggested convening a summit of the heads of state before August concludes. Additionally, both sides agreed to continue exchanging prisoners of war. Regarding Russia’s proposal to establish three working groups to facilitate further prisoner swaps, Peskov noted that Moscow has yet to receive any official reply from Kyiv.
When asked about a potential meeting in Türkiye between Russian President Vladimir Putin and then-US President Donald Trump, Peskov dismissed the existence of concrete plans but did not exclude the possibility of such a meeting taking place in China at a later date.
“Türkiye is certainly liked by all participants in the negotiation process, and we are grateful to Ankara and the Turkish leadership for their efforts to help find ways to resolve the situation around Ukraine,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated during a press conference held in Moscow.
This latest round of peace discussions took place in Istanbul on the evening of July 23, following previous meetings held in May and June. Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary, Rustem Umerov, also expressed appreciation for Türkiye’s role, referring to the country as “an important platform for dialogue and peace.”
Following these talks, Ukraine suggested convening a summit of the heads of state before August concludes. Additionally, both sides agreed to continue exchanging prisoners of war. Regarding Russia’s proposal to establish three working groups to facilitate further prisoner swaps, Peskov noted that Moscow has yet to receive any official reply from Kyiv.
When asked about a potential meeting in Türkiye between Russian President Vladimir Putin and then-US President Donald Trump, Peskov dismissed the existence of concrete plans but did not exclude the possibility of such a meeting taking place in China at a later date.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment