Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Feasibility.Pro Launches Student Edition-100 % Free, Forever


2025-07-29 04:46:13
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Free Feasibilitypro software

Feasibility Logo

Feasibility sensitivity analysis

Next-Generation Desktop Feasibility Software Now Available at No Cost to Students & Faculty

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Feasibility, a leading proptech innovator in financial feasibility modeling, today announced the launch of its Student Edition, a fully featured desktop application now available free forever to university students and faculty. Designed to eliminate the common pain points of spreadsheet-based modeling, Feasibility Student Edition offers professional-grade tools for NPV, IRR, scenario analysis and reporting-without trial restrictions, subscription fees or credit-card requirements.

“We built Feasibility to streamline complex feasibility studies,” said Noumaan Khan, Co-Founder of Feasibility.“Our Student Edition gives the next generation of analysts unrestricted access to the same powerful modeling engine our commercial clients use-at zero cost, for life.”

Key Features of Feasibility Student Edition

One-Click Download & Local Install: Rapid setup in under two minutes-no credit card or trial codes.

Full Functionality: Instant calculation of NPV, IRR, cash flows and sensitivities across multiple scenarios.

Lifetime Academic License: Activate once by verifying an institutional email address; maintain free access throughout one's academic career and beyond.

Self-Serve Resources & Community: Step-by-step video tutorials, comprehensive knowledge-base articles, and a dedicated LinkedIn student group for peer support.

Why It Matters
University students and researchers often spend hours wrestling with error-prone spreadsheets-debugging broken formulas, managing multiple tabs, and battling version control. Feasibility Student Edition streamlines every stage of a feasibility study, enabling users to focus on analysis rather than assembly.

Availability & Registration
Feasibility Student Edition is available immediately at . Users simply download the installer, run the setup, and email ... from their .edu or .ac academic address to unlock a lifetime license.

About Feasibility
Feasibility is a proptech software company dedicated to simplifying the process of feasibility modeling for real-estate, infrastructure and renewable energy projects. Its flagship desktop application combines a robust calculation engine with templates and reporting tools trusted by industry professionals.

Press Team
Feasibility
+1 778-825-0257
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN29072025003118003196ID1109855479

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search