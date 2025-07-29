Feasibility.Pro Launches Student Edition-100 % Free, Forever

Free Feasibilitypro software

Next-Generation Desktop Feasibility Software Now Available at No Cost to Students & Faculty

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Feasibility, a leading proptech innovator in financial feasibility modeling, today announced the launch of its Student Edition, a fully featured desktop application now available free forever to university students and faculty. Designed to eliminate the common pain points of spreadsheet-based modeling, Feasibility Student Edition offers professional-grade tools for NPV, IRR, scenario analysis and reporting-without trial restrictions, subscription fees or credit-card requirements.“We built Feasibility to streamline complex feasibility studies,” said Noumaan Khan, Co-Founder of Feasibility.“Our Student Edition gives the next generation of analysts unrestricted access to the same powerful modeling engine our commercial clients use-at zero cost, for life.”Key Features of Feasibility Student EditionOne-Click Download & Local Install: Rapid setup in under two minutes-no credit card or trial codes.Full Functionality: Instant calculation of NPV, IRR, cash flows and sensitivities across multiple scenarios.Lifetime Academic License: Activate once by verifying an institutional email address; maintain free access throughout one's academic career and beyond.Self-Serve Resources & Community: Step-by-step video tutorials, comprehensive knowledge-base articles, and a dedicated LinkedIn student group for peer support.Why It MattersUniversity students and researchers often spend hours wrestling with error-prone spreadsheets-debugging broken formulas, managing multiple tabs, and battling version control. Feasibility Student Edition streamlines every stage of a feasibility study, enabling users to focus on analysis rather than assembly.Availability & RegistrationFeasibility Student Edition is available immediately at . Users simply download the installer, run the setup, and email ... from their .edu or .ac academic address to unlock a lifetime license.About FeasibilityFeasibility is a proptech software company dedicated to simplifying the process of feasibility modeling for real-estate, infrastructure and renewable energy projects. Its flagship desktop application combines a robust calculation engine with templates and reporting tools trusted by industry professionals.

