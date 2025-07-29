UAE Travel: Air Arabia Adds Third Daily Flight To Bangkok

UAE carrier Air Arabia announced the expansion of its flight services to Bangkok, Thailand, with the addition of a third daily flight starting from October 26.

The increase to three daily flights between Sharjah International Airport and Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok will allow passengers enhanced connectivity, greater convenience and more flexible travel options between the UAE and Thailand.

G9 816 will depart Sharjah 7.40am and arrive in Bangkok at 4.55pm local time. G9 817 will take off from Suvarnabhumi International at 5.55pm and arrive in Sharjah at 9.55pm.

G9 821 will depart Sharjah at 9.55pm and land in Bangkok at 7.10am. G9 822 will take off from Bangkok at 8am and arrive in Sharjah at 12 noon.

G9 823 will take off from Sharjah at 1.15am and land in Bangkok at 10.30am. G9824 will depart Suvarnabhumi International 11.30am and arrive in Sharjah at 3.30pm.

The above schedule is effective from October 26 and all times are local.

“We are glad to expand our service to Bangkok, which reaffirms our ongoing commitment to meeting customer demand and strengthening connectivity to key global markets," Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said.

"We remain dedicated to enhancing the travel experience of our customers while also contributing to the growth of trade and tourism ties between the UAE and Thailand," he added.