Q2 2025: Teamviewer Delivers 15 % Enterprise Revenue Growth Yoy And Strong Adj. EBITDA Margin Of 44 % Reiterates FY Guidance
|
EQS-News: TeamViewer SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Q2 2025: TeamViewer delivers 15 % Enterprise Revenue growth yoy and strong Adj. EBITDA margin of 44 %; reiterates FY guidance
Oliver Steil, TeamViewer CEO
(( TeamViewer's second quarter was marked by continued strategic progress. We successfully delivered on product enhancements and underlined our market leading position with a strong global customer base and an Enterprise business growing continuously at double-digit. Good Q2 growth in EMEA and encouraging momentum in APAC underscore TeamViewer's resilience, while slower decision-making of customers affected our newly acquired 1E business, due to its significant exposure to the US market and the public sector. With our enhanced AI features, the introduction of TeamViewer ONE and DEX Essentials and the reiterated Gartner recognition as a DEX leader, we positioned TeamViewer at the forefront of digital workplace transformation and are confident to capitalize on early successes in this space. ))
______
Michael Wilkens, TeamViewer CFO
(( TeamViewer generated solid pro forma revenue growth of 6 % cc yoy, and delivered strong pro forma Adj. EBITDA growth of 17 % yoy, driving significant margin expansion from 40 % to 44 % yoy. We delivered pro forma adjusted EPS growth of 19 % yoy and a 71 % levered FCF conversion. Pro forma net leverage ratio improved further to 2.9x, down from 3.1x in Q1 2025. We remain firmly committed to continued deleveraging and long-term value creation . As we expect a growth acceleration in the second half of the year, we reiterate our FY 2025 guidance. )) Key pro forma figures (consolidated, unaudited)
Pro forma figures are prepared for better comparability and transparency following the combination of TeamViewer with 1E on 31 January 2025.
Please see the Important Notice section in this document for definitions of alternative performance measures (APM).
To enhance readability and transparency, a revised structure is adopted in this report that consolidates all tables in the Appendix. Product, Regional & Business Highlights
TeamViewer achieved several key milestones in the second quarter 2025. With major advancements in the product portfolio, TeamViewer strengthened its market-leading position in a highly volatile global macroeconomic environment. The company continued to deliver good revenue growth in key business areas and markets and reiterated its guidance for FY 2025. Nevertheless, the good results were partially offset by unfortunate market-specific challenges in the important US market.
Product Update: Introducing DEX for SMB customers and advanced AI offering
The second quarter was marked by significant progress regarding the ongoing integration of the DEX technology into the TeamViewer portfolio and platform enhancements.
In May, shortly after the closing of the acquisition of 1E, TeamViewer introduced DEX Essentials, a new offering designed to bring DEX capabilities explicitly to small and medium-sized businesses. It is available as an add-on for TeamViewer's commercial remote connectivity solutions. The product is based on 1E technology, which originally aimed at large enterprises only, and was adapted to the needs and requirements of smaller IT teams. DEX Essentials sees good momentum even though it has been brought to the market until now in a curated sales motion through inside sales and to selected customer groups only. The product will be generally available to the entire customer base and through more sales channels from this week onwards.
In May, the company announced TeamViewer ONE, the first unified digital workplace management platform combining endpoint management, remote connectivity, AI, and DEX. The holistic approach empowers organizations of all sizes to efficiently manage their digital workplaces, reduce tool sprawl, streamline operations, and deliver exceptional digital experiences across a distributed workforce.
The strength of TeamViewer's DEX technology was confirmed by an independent source at the end of May, when the company was recognized as a leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Tools. Important customer wins in the DEX space since the closing of the 1E acquisition include one of the largest law firms in the world that opted for TeamViewer DEX to improve and automate its internal IT support processes, among others.
Beyond the DEX and Digital Workplace space, TeamViewer made strong progress with its successful AI features. They have been consistently expanded since their launch last year. In addition to the Session Insights & Analytics capabilities introduced in October 2024, TeamViewer added TeamViewer CoPilot, a contextual AI assistant embedded inside remote support sessions. IT service desk agents can chat with it in real-time to access device data, diagnose issues, generate resolution workflows, or even automate everyday tasks. At the beginning of July, the AI capabilities were bundled into a single add-on named TeamViewer Intelligence.
Regional Update: EMEA drives success, AMERICAS faced challenges from market-specific headwinds, APAC with good momentum
In Q2 2025 EMEA was TeamViewer's strongest region and contributed a good portion to the Q2 revenue growth. Despite an overall challenging macro environment, EMEA showed resilience and was a stable and reliable growth driver, particularly influenced by a strong Enterprise business momentum. Additionally, the SMB business in EMEA showed the highest traction from all regions.
Triggered by market-specific political developments and uncertainty in the US in Q2, the picture in the AMERICAS region is different. Traditionally, the US has been by far the most important market for 1E's DEX platform and accounted for more than 70 % of 1E's reported revenue in Q2 with a strong focus on government agencies, administration and other public bodies as customers. Latest budget cuts on IT spending in the US public sector therefore significantly impacted the sales motion coming from 1E and ultimately TeamViewer's Enterprise growth in Q2. Fortunately, TeamViewer was able to retain key federal customers like the US Department of Veterans Affairs due to the relevance of its solutions.
While the subdued sentiment in the US market also affected SMB sales and churn rate, TeamViewer has seen a good early traction with the new DEX Essentials product in the US. This is a promising initial confirmation of TeamViewer's strategic progress in making DEX products available to SMB customers as well.
The APAC region showed good momentum in Q2 despite the difficult environment on the Chinese market. Especially the Enterprise business was very strong in APAC. Additional positive sentiment was generated by the introduction of TeamViewer's DEX solutions across the region, for example in the South Korean market where the company successfully won several promising pilot deals to demonstrate the power of DEX.
Business Update: Teaming up with partners and customers, fostering joint successes
To engage with clients, partners and prospects, TeamViewer once again successfully participated in high-profile conferences and partner events in Q2, including Siemens Realize Live in Detroit and Amsterdam, ServiceNow Knowledge in Las Vegas, SAP Sapphire in Orlando, and the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit in London.
Together with its sports partner and customer, the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team, TeamViewer presented a new use case: With the help of TeamViewer Tensor, the F1 team was able to optimize the efficiency of its simulator operations, which is critical for them to prepare race weekends. Such use cases underline the performance and reliability of TeamViewer's solutions in high-stake environments and serve as inspiration in sales processes across industries. Pro forma ARR and Revenue development
In Q2 2025, pro forma Revenue increased by a solid 5 % (+6 % cc) yoy to €190.7m on the back of a good Enterprise business in the EMEA region and despite challenging conditions in AMERICAS.
TeamViewer standalone Revenue was €173.7m, up 6 % (+6 % cc) yoy, while 1E standalone faced headwinds from the US market and US public spending cuts, which resulted in pro forma 1E standalone Revenue growth of 2 % (+7 % cc) yoy and reached €17.0m in the quarter.
In light of these developments, pro forma Enterprise Revenue showed double-digit growth of +13 % (+15 % cc) yoy and reached €58.7m in Q2 2025. Pro forma SMB Revenue reached €132.0m in Q2 2025, up 2 % (+3 % cc) yoy.
Pro forma ARR grew by 4 % (+4 % cc) yoy and amounted to €759.1m at the end of the quarter driven by US macro uncertainty, which led to slower decision-making from customers.
Despite these macro headwinds, pro forma Enterprise ARR maintained a double-digit growth rate of 13 % (+13 % cc) yoy, and reached €227.1m at the end of the quarter. Pro forma Enterprise NRR (cc) was 98 % in the quarter (Q1 2025: 103 %). Corrected for net upsell of €16.8m (€-0.8m) in the quarter from SMB to Enterprise, Enterprise NRR (cc) amounted to 103 % (Q1 2025: 108 %). The total number of Enterprise customers including customers from 1E increased to 5,143 at the end of Q2 2025 (+12 % yoy).
Pro forma SMB ARR grew by 1 % (+1 % cc) yoy to €532.0m. The number of SMB customers amounted to 651k at the end of Q2 2025.
In Q2 2025, all regions delivered pro forma Revenue growth yoy in constant currency. Growth in the AMERICAS region was 5 % cc yoy and reached pro forma Revenue of €72.7m, which was impacted by a generally subdued market environment in the US in combination with budget cuts in the public sector. Driven by a strong Enterprise momentum over the last 12 months, EMEA showed a continued high single-digit increase of 8 % cc yoy, leading to pro forma Revenue of €99.8m. APAC delivered a pro forma Revenue growth of 4 % cc yoy, reaching €18.2m in the quarter, driven by its good development in the Enterprise business. Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA
In Q2 2025, pro forma Adjusted EBITDA was €84.0m, up 17 % yoy (Q2 2024: €71.6m). Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA margin reachead 44 % (+4 pp yoy) in the quarter. Profitability again benefited from optimized marketing spend. Total 1E acquisition related material adjustments in EBITDA were €1.8m in Q2 2025, which is related to integration and transaction costs.
In Q2 2025, total pro forma Recurring Cost slightly decreased by 2 % year-over-year, reaching €106.7m.
Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) remained largely stable year-over-year. Sales expenses grew by 7 % yoy, which was mainly due to an increased sales force in all regions to further strengthen the Enterprise business. Sales as % of Revenue remained stable at 16 %. Marketing costs decreased by 12 % yoy, which as in the previous quarters can be attributed to optimized sponsorship cost. R&D expenses were up 8 % yoy reflecting investments in the combined product offering and an increase in internal developers, which was offset by a reduction in external support. G&A expenses where largely stable year-over-year, while Other expenses recorded a positive €0.6m, which is mainly related to lower bad debt and proceeds from derivatives. Pro forma Adjusted Net income
Net income (IFRS) was €22.6m in Q2 2025, a decrease of 15 % yoy compared to TeamViewer standalone net income (IFRS) of €26.5m in Q2 2024. This decrease is largely attributable to negative FX translation effect related to an intercompany loan, as required under IFRS. Total interest expenses were €10.4m in Q2 2025, up €5.7m yoy. As in the last quarter, this increase was driven by the financing of the 1E transaction.
Pro forma Adjusted net income amounted to €44.3m in Q2 2025, an increase of 16 % yoy compared to TeamViewer standalone Adjusted net income of €38.4m in Q2 2024. Pro forma Adjusted (basic) EPS was €0.28 in Q2 2025 (Q2 2024 TeamViewer standalone: €0.24). Financial Position
In Q2 2025, cash flows from operating activities (IFRS) amounted to €72.2m, which is slightly higher than in the previous-year quarter. Cash flows from investing activities (IFRS) were €-18.1m, around €12.9m more investments than in in the comparable period. This is mainly due to a cash outflow related to the 1E acquisition. Cash flows from financing activities (IFRS) amounted to €-145.9m and mainly include debt repayments of €130m. This is similar to the previous year, which in addition benefited from debt proceeds in the amount of €100m. Cash and cash equivalents (IFRS) decreased by €5.4m yoy to €40.5m at the end of Q2 2025.
In total, Net Debt amounted to €991.7m at the end of Q2 2025. The resulting pro forma Net Leverage Ratio of 2.9x (Net Debt/pro forma Adjusted EBITDA LTM) is in line with TeamViewer's internal deleveraging target after the acquisition of 1E.
Levered Free Cash Flow (FCFE) , including cash flows from 1E, was €53.5m in Q2 2025, a decrease of 12 % yoy. Adjusted for 1E-related acquisition costs, Levered Free Cash Flow was €59.6m, resulting in a Cash Conversion (FCFE in relation to pro forma Adjusted EBITDA) after adjustments of 71 % in the quarter. FY 2025 Pro forma guidance reiterated
For FY 2025 , TeamViewer anticipates continued topline growth on a pro forma and like-for-like basis , as outlined in the below table. FY 2025 Pro forma guidance is based on average EUR/USD FX rate of 1.05.
For a like-for-like comparison, the table below includes the historical FY 2024 pro forma financials for TeamViewer and 1E, and FY 2025 pro forma guidance .
2 Based on average EUR/USD FX rate of of 1.05.
3 As 2025 is a transition year, breakdown of TeamViewer & 1E standalone is provided for information purposes only in 2025.
TeamViewer continues to expect growth acceleration in H2 2025:
###
Webcast
Oliver Steil (CEO) and Michael Wilkens (CFO) will speak at an analyst and investor conference call at 9:00 am CET on 29 July 2025 to discuss the Q2 2025 results. The audio webcast can be followed via . A recording will be available on the Investor Relations website at . The accompanying presentation is also available for download there.
About TeamViewer
TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology-enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.
In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues, around 660,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces-from small to medium sized businesses to the world's largest enterprises-empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers.
Organizations use TeamViewer's solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance-leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis, and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer's solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction. The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,900 people globally.
In 2024, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 671 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at .
Contact
Press
Martina Dier
Vice President Communications
E-Mail: ...
Investor Relations
Bisera Grubesic
Vice President Investor Relations
E-Mail: ...
Important Notice
Certain statements in this communication may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable at the time they are made, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described in TeamViewer's disclosures. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, and TeamViewer's actual results may differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements discussed in these statements due to several factors, including without limitation, risks from macroeconomic developments, external fraud, lack of innovation capabilities, inadequate data security and changes in competition levels. TeamViewer undertakes no obligation, and does not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
All stated figures are unaudited.
Percentage change data and totals presented in tables throughout this document are generally calculated on unrounded numbers. Therefore, numbers in tables may not add up precisely to the totals indicated and percentage change data may not precisely reflect the change data of the rounded figures for the same reason.
This document contains alternative performance measures (APM) that are not defined under IFRS. The APMs (non-IFRS) can be reconciled to the key performance indicators included in the IFRS consolidated financial statements and should not be viewed in isolation, but only as supplementary information for assessing the operating performance. TeamViewer believes that these APMs provide an additional, deeper understanding of the Company's performance.
TeamViewer has defined each of the following APMs as follows:
The acquisition of 1E was completed on 31 January 2025.
1 Expectation based on a EUR/USD FX rate of 1.06.
2 Expectation based on a EUR/USD FX rate of 1.06.
2 Pro forma Adjusted net income and Pro forma Adjusted EPS are only provided for this year's reporting period (Q2 2025), as a pro forma like-for-like yoy comparison is not meaningful for these three metrics.
3 1E revenue haircut Q2 2025 post tax at assumed 25 % corporate tax rate.
Pro forma ARR and Revenue Development
2 After implementation of ARR, the number of customers is now also calculated based on ARR.
3 Incremental improvements in methodology of parent-child account relationships / the merging of multiple customer accounts led to minor adjustments in the historical ARR segmentation for TeamViewer ENT and SMB.
2 Pre-IPO management incentive program provided by Tiger LuxOne S.à r.l.
Pro forma recurring cost (adjusted for non-recurring items and D&A)
2 1E revenue haircut April through June 2025 / February through June 2025 post tax at assumed 25 % corporate tax rate. Financial Position
2 Includes 1E February through June 2025. Key IFRS & non-pro forma figures (consolidated, unaudited)
Consolidated Profit & Loss Statement (IFRS, unaudited)
Consolidated Balance Sheet Total Assets (IFRS, unaudited)
Consolidated Balance Sheet Equity and Liabilities (IFRS, unaudited)
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (IFRS, unaudited)
29.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment