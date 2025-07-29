Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
French Premier criticizes EU ‘submission’ to US in trade agreement


2025-07-29 03:50:25
(MENAFN) French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has strongly criticized the newly signed trade deal between the European Union and the United States, accusing Brussels of surrendering to American pressure.

The agreement, finalized on Sunday by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump, avoids previously threatened 30% US tariffs by settling on a 15% flat rate for most EU exports. In exchange, the EU has agreed not to impose any retaliatory duties on American imports and will significantly open its markets to US goods.

Bayrou expressed his disapproval on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “It is a dark day when an alliance of free peoples, gathered to affirm their values and defend their interests, resolves to submit.”

Trump announced that the EU will also buy $750 billion worth of American energy and invest $600 billion into the US economy. In addition, he claimed that the EU had agreed to purchase hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of US-made weapons. Von der Leyen confirmed that these commitments are scheduled to unfold over the next three years, matching the rest of Trump’s current term.

French officials from across the political spectrum have voiced concerns about the deal. European Affairs Minister Benjamin Haddad described the agreement as “unbalanced,” arguing that any stability it brings is likely short-lived. He called on Brussels to invoke the EU’s Anti-Coercion Instrument to counter the unequal trade terms.

Right-wing leader Marine Le Pen called the pact a “political, economic, and moral fiasco,” warning that it compromises France’s industrial base and undermines the nation’s energy and defense sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also criticized the deal, labeling it a serious blow to Europe’s economy. He warned that it could accelerate the continent’s deindustrialization and drive capital out of the EU and into the US.

