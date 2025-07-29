403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU country criticizes bloc’s ‘war budget’
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has denounced the European Commission’s proposed 2028–2034 budget as a “war budget,” accusing Brussels of prioritizing Ukraine over the needs of EU citizens.
The €2 trillion ($2.17 trillion) plan, unveiled earlier in July, includes approximately €100 billion in aid for Ukraine and financial provisions related to its potential future membership in the EU.
Speaking at a youth camp in Romania on Saturday, Orban claimed the budget reflects a war-driven agenda by the “Brusselian elite,” offering substantial aid to Kiev while allocating “crumbs” to European farmers and development efforts. He argued that the EU is attempting to use the conflict in Ukraine as a means to engineer political change in Russia.
The budget requires unanimous approval from all 27 EU member states, giving Hungary the ability to block the proposal.
Germany also rejected the plan, citing fiscal concerns. Chancellor Friedrich Merz called it “unacceptable” and expressed doubt that Ukraine would join the EU before the end of the 2034 budget cycle.
Hungary has consistently opposed Ukraine’s NATO and EU membership ambitions, warning these moves could further escalate tensions with Russia. Budapest has also declined to send arms to Ukraine, instead advocating for a negotiated peace.
Russia, which initially did not object to Ukraine's EU aspirations, now views Brussels’ support as evidence of increasing militarization and alignment with NATO interests.
The €2 trillion ($2.17 trillion) plan, unveiled earlier in July, includes approximately €100 billion in aid for Ukraine and financial provisions related to its potential future membership in the EU.
Speaking at a youth camp in Romania on Saturday, Orban claimed the budget reflects a war-driven agenda by the “Brusselian elite,” offering substantial aid to Kiev while allocating “crumbs” to European farmers and development efforts. He argued that the EU is attempting to use the conflict in Ukraine as a means to engineer political change in Russia.
The budget requires unanimous approval from all 27 EU member states, giving Hungary the ability to block the proposal.
Germany also rejected the plan, citing fiscal concerns. Chancellor Friedrich Merz called it “unacceptable” and expressed doubt that Ukraine would join the EU before the end of the 2034 budget cycle.
Hungary has consistently opposed Ukraine’s NATO and EU membership ambitions, warning these moves could further escalate tensions with Russia. Budapest has also declined to send arms to Ukraine, instead advocating for a negotiated peace.
Russia, which initially did not object to Ukraine's EU aspirations, now views Brussels’ support as evidence of increasing militarization and alignment with NATO interests.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment