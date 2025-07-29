Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Indonesian Official Cautions on Palestine’s UN Membership

Indonesian Official Cautions on Palestine’s UN Membership


2025-07-29 03:13:29
(MENAFN) Indonesian Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Arrmanatha Nasir, on Monday cautioned against the exercise of veto powers to obstruct Palestine’s full admission to the United Nations.

“We…must ensure the momentum in realizing the two-state solution is maintained after the conference, including not to veto the full membership of the State of Palestine to the UN,” Nasir emphasized.

The United Nations Security Council includes five permanent members — China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — who possess the right to veto any resolution.

During a prominent summit at the UN headquarters in New York that focused on the two-state resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Nasir underlined the importance of establishing “credible and equal security guarantees for both parties through the cessation of violence and recognition of equal rights to safety.”

The two-day gathering, jointly organized by France and Saudi Arabia, took place within the UN General Assembly and aimed to reinvigorate negotiations and push forward the realization of a two-state framework.

“We need to empower the Palestinian Authority to independently manage security and fully assume responsibility in both Gaza and the West Bank, with the view of promoting the unification of all Palestinian authority under a single legitimate and Democratic national government,” Nasir stated.

Appreciating France for its “courageous decision to recognize the state of Palestine,” Nasir added that “when persuasion fails…only concrete action within one's own power and international law is needed to show the right path.”

MENAFN29072025000045017167ID1109855045

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search