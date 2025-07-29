Natural Cosmetics Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global natural cosmetics market is experiencing consistent and revolutionary expansion, driven by a rising consumer inclination towards clean-label, plant-based, and non-toxic beauty products. Natural cosmetics, often devoid of synthetic perfumes, parabens, sulfates, and petrochemicals, have emerged as a fundamental component of the transforming beauty and personal care, propelled by increasing consumer demand for skin-compatible, environmentally sustainable, and ethically derived products. Regulatory initiatives and certifications like COSMOS and USDA Organic expedite product reformulations with naturally derived ingredients. The natural cosmetics business is evolving from a niche sector to a mainstream industry, addressing the demands of environmentally aware customers who prioritise efficacy and purity in their beauty regimens.

Market Dynamics Scientifically supported beauty products drive market growth

The growing incorporation of clinically efficacious, bioactive components into clean formulations drives market expansion. As customer expectations increase, manufacturers are transcending conventional“free-from” labelling to provide skincare that eschews harsh chemicals and yields noticeable results through sophisticated, nature-inspired technology.

In July 2025, Byrdie highlighted increased demand for high-performance natural actives within the clean beauty sector. This encompasses exosomes, diminutive extracellular vesicles facilitating skin regeneration, PDRN (salmon DNA) for profound hydration and tissue repair, and miniproteins promoting collagen synthesis and wound healing.

The integration of clean beauty principles with bioactive efficacy transforms customer expectations and product innovation. Brands that effectively combine natural sourcing with modern dermatological research are gaining increased market momentum and enduring brand loyalty, as consumers prioritise ingredient safety and visible results.

AI-driven formulation tools for scalable innovation in natural cosmetics create tremendous opportunities

An essential potential exists in utilising AI-driven platforms to optimise product development and customisation. As clean beauty firms strive to rapidly introduce effective, organically sourced formulations, digital formulation tools are becoming essential strategic assets, especially for R&D teams seeking to reconcile component safety, regulatory adherence, and shifting consumer preferences.

For example, in April 2025, Nouryon unveiled BeautyCreationsTM, an AI-driven formulation discovery tool, at the in-cosmetics Global event in Amsterdam. Created in partnership with Albert Invent, the platform allows formulators to articulate desired claims, textures, and ingredient preferences in plain language, producing optimised formulas from Nouryon's comprehensive clean beauty database. The technology markedly reduces development durations while enhancing component transparency and product safety, both essential criteria in natural beauty.

With the increasing accessibility of AI tools, natural beauty firms, especially emerging and mid-sized entities, can utilise these platforms to enhance innovation pipelines while maintaining clean-label principles.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the worldwide natural cosmetics industry, propelled by a prevalent consumer inclination towards clean-label beauty products and a well-established ecosystem of natural product innovation. Heightened knowledge regarding ingredient safety and a growing consumer preference for eco-friendly and cruelty-free formulations drive substantial demand in the skincare, haircare, and makeup sectors. Regulatory endorsement of organic and organically sourced ingredients enhances market sophistication, enabling retailers and brands to convey product transparency. The region benefits from sophisticated retail infrastructure and robust e-commerce penetration, rendering natural cosmetics accessible to many demographics.

The global natural cosmetics market was valued at USD 39.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 42.1 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 69.8 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By Product Type, the market is segmented into skincare, haircare, makeup, and others. Skincare products lead the market, driven by high demand for multifunctional, plant-based formulations offering hydration, anti-ageing, and UV protection benefits. Products such as serums, facial oils, and cleansers are increasingly formulated with clean-label actives and are widely adopted in both consumer and professional settings.

By Ingredient Type, the market is segmented into plant-based, mineral-based, and animal-derived ingredients. Plant-based ingredients dominate the market due to their perceived safety, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, and traceable sourcing. Popular ingredients include aloe vera, turmeric, green tea extract, and tea tree oil, supported by modern extraction techniques and clinical validation.

By Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into online retail, specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and others. Online retail is the fastest-growing channel, fueled by digital-first strategies, AI-powered personalisation, influencer content, and the rise of D2C platforms offering ingredient transparency and AR-enabled product experiences.

By End User, the market is segmented into women, men, and children. Female consumers aged 25–45 constitute the dominant end-user group, influenced by ethical consumption trends, clean-label awareness, and social media engagement. Their preference for cruelty-free, refillable, and minimalistic skincare routines drives targeted R&D and marketing strategies. Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America holds the largest market share due to strong consumer awareness, regulatory clarity, and mature retail infrastructure supporting natural product innovation.

L'Oréal S.A.The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.Unilever PLCBeiersdorf AGNatura andCo Holding S.A.Weleda AGBurt's Bees (a Clorox Company)Heritage Store (Nutraceutical Wellness Inc.)Hauschka (WALA Heilmittel GmbH)Korres S.A. Natural ProductsLaboratoires Nuxe S.A.Yves Rocher (Groupe Rocher)The Honest Company, Inc.100% Pure (Purity Cosmetics, Inc.) Recent Developments



In September 2024, Weleda unveiled the expansion of its facial care portfolio by launching its new Smoothing Face Care and Face Cleansers range. This launch significantly expanded Weleda's daily facial care and cleansing offerings, emphasising plant-rich ingredients and natural efficacy.

In January 2025, Burt's Bees introduced new additions to its Rescue Lip Relief lip care line, with innovative, naturally derived formulations. This product, offered in a squeezy tube, is enriched with responsibly sourced beeswax, shea, and cocoa butters to protect the lip's natural moisture barrier. In April 2025, to expand its sustainable offerings, Unilever acquired UK-founded Wild Cosmetics, known for its refillable deodorants and body care, for nearly £100 million. Wild achieved a 77% revenue increase in 2023, driven by its plastic-free packaging and refill model. The deal marks one of Unilever's most high-profile investments in the eco-personal care space and aligns with its broader sustainability goals under the“Clean Future” initiative.

By Product TypeSkincare Products (e.g., moisturisers, cleansers, serums)Haircare Products (e.g., shampoos, conditioners, hair oils)Makeup and Colour Cosmetics (e.g., foundations, lipsticks, eyeliners)Fragrances and Deodorants (e.g., natural perfumes, roll-ons, sprays)Baby Care Products (e.g., baby lotions, shampoos, rash creams)Men's Grooming Products (e.g., shaving gels, face washes, beard oils)By Ingredient TypePlant-Based Extracts (e.g., aloe vera, chamomile, green tea)Essential Oils and Botanicals (e.g., lavender oil, jojoba oil, tea tree)Mineral-Based Components (e.g., zinc oxide, clay, mica)Animal-Derived Natural Ingredients (e.g., beeswax, lanolin, milk protein)Certified Organic Compounds (e.g., Ecocert/USDA-certified bases)Marine-Based Extracts (e.g., seaweed, algae, pearl powder)By Distribution ChannelNatural and Organic Speciality Retail StoresPharmacies and Health StoresOnline Retail and E-commerce PlatformsSupermarkets and HypermarketsBeauty Salons and Wellness CentersDirect-to-Consumer (DTC) Subscription ModelsBy End-UserIndividual ConsumersProfessional Spas and SalonsCosmetic Dermatology ClinicsResort and Hotel Wellness CentresBaby and Maternal Care CentresCruise Liners, Airlines and Hospitality Chains