RX Japan Advances SDV Adoption Through AUTOMOTIVE WORLD - Now Accepting Exhibitor

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 27, 2025 10:15 am - RX Japan is now accepting exhibitor applications for the September edition of Automotive World, held alongside NEPCON JAPAN

RX Japan has officially opened exhibitor applications for AUTOMOTIVE WORLD [September], taking place from September 17 to 19, 2025, at Makuhari Messe.

Held alongside major shows like NEPCON JAPAN and Factory Innovation Week, the event offers exhibitors the chance to engage with a targeted audience from the automotive, electronics, and manufacturing sectors-all in one venue.

The co-located shows are expected to attract over 26,000 visitors and 350 exhibitors, with numerous attendees joining exclusively in September. For companies looking to reach new leads, reconnect with past clients, or introduce new products, this is a focused, B2B event designed to open doors to new connections and untapped buyer segments.

Supporting the Adoption of Software-Defined Vehicles

As Japan continues its push toward next-generation mobility, AUTOMOTIVE WORLD [September] serves as a strategic platform to drive the country's software-defined vehicle (SDV) transition forward. Exhibitors will gain direct access to major automakers, Tier 1 suppliers, and automotive software specialists-creating unmatched business opportunities in a market hungry for innovation.

This year's edition will feature:

.The inaugural Software-Defined Vehicle Expo, a dedicated SDV exhibition zone

.12 SDV-focused conferences

.An invitation-only networking party for industry executives

AUTOMOTIVE WORLD is a trusted name in the mobility industry, supported by a distinguished advisory committee made up of senior executives from leading global automakers, including Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Mitsubishi Motors, Bosch, Subaru, and more. The committee's ongoing guidance ensures the event remains tightly aligned with current industry priorities and trends on innovation.

New Zones to Explore in September

Sustainable Mobility Technology Expo (SuM-TEC)

AUTOMOTIVE WORLD [September] introduces one more brand-new zone focused on sustainable mobility. The Sustainable Mobility Technology Expo (SuM-TEC) will feature eco-friendly materials, carbon-neutral components, lightweight innovations, and recycling solutions-providing a timely platform as automakers look to meet stricter environmental standards.

Generative AI World

Also debuting this year is Generative AI World, a dedicated area for companies offering AI solutions for the electronics sector. The zone will showcase ChatGPT-integrated systems, large language models (LLMs), retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) systems, and other generative AI innovations through exhibits, seminars, and networking opportunities.

Power Device & Module Expo [Inside NEPCON Japan]

The growing power electronics market will be front and centre at NEPCON Japan [September] with the new Power Device & Module Expo-spotlighting the latest in components, materials, power modules, and manufacturing solutions critical for EVs, smart grids, and high-efficiency electronics.

These additions are designed to reflect industry trends while maximising exhibitors' exposure to buyers seeking new technologies and solutions.

RX Japan's Support for International Participation

By exhibiting at AUTOMOTIVE WORLD, companies can access new contacts across Asia, introduce products to decision-makers actively sourcing, and benefit from targeted promotions. RX Japan also supports exhibitors through its dedicated sales team and international agency network in China, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, and India to assist with local inquiries, coordination, and exhibitor support.

Exhibitor Applications Now Open: Register Now

Companies developing technologies for automotive software, electronics, connectivity, and smart manufacturing are encouraged to apply early and secure their booth. Apply to exhibit: