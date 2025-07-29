Qatar Calls For Promotion Of Reconciliation Based On Dialogue In Somalia At OIC Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Somalia was held in Doha yesterday, July 28, 2025.

The meeting aims to mobilise international support to establish the foundations of security, development, and stability for the Somali people. In his remarks at the meeting, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi said that holding the meeting in Doha affirms the shared commitment to supporting Somalia and its fraternal people in their journey towards peace, stability, and development.

He pointed out that yesterday's meeting comes at a time when Somalia is facing complex challenges that threaten its security, stability, sovereignty, and economic growth, placing a double responsibility on everyone to unify efforts and support Somali national paths according to an integrated and comprehensive vision.

Al Muraikh emphasised that respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia is a fundamental principle that cannot be compromised and constitutes the framework within which all international initiatives must operate.

He called for the promotion of comprehensive national reconciliation, based on dialogue and openness, and inclusive of all stakeholders, thus contributing to bridging the rift and consolidating state institutions on the foundations of partnership and trust.

He highlighted that political reforms constitute a fundamental pillar in the process of state-building and enhancing stability in Somalia, whether through preparing for national elections, completing constitutional amendments, or supporting efforts to build transparent and effective democratic institutions.

Al Muraikh added that it is essential that this process be inclusive, engaging all Somali stakeholders, including the federal government, member states, influential community components, civil society, women, and youth, to ensure broad representation that enhances legitimacy and establishes sustainable solutions based on national consensus.