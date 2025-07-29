403
Von der Leyen protects US trade agreement
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has come under fire for the EU’s newly signed trade agreement with the United States, which imposes a 15% tariff on most European exports while leaving American goods free from retaliatory duties.
The agreement was finalized on Sunday during a meeting between von der Leyen and U.S. President Donald Trump at one of his golf resorts in Scotland. Defending the deal, von der Leyen acknowledged that while the 15% tariff is significant, “it is the best we could get,” especially in light of Trump’s earlier threat to impose a 30% blanket tariff starting August 1.
The EU had initially proposed eliminating tariffs altogether on both sides, but that offer was rejected. Trump has accused the EU of unfair trade practices, including regulatory barriers and VAT discrepancies, and used escalating tariffs to pressure Brussels into an agreement. Earlier this year, he imposed a 25% duty on EU car imports and a 50% tariff on steel and aluminum, increasing tensions.
The final compromise has sparked widespread criticism across the European Union. French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou called it a “dark day” and a “submission,” while Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reportedly joked that “Donald Trump ate Ursula von der Leyen for breakfast.” Business associations have condemned the deal as a “capitulation.”
Russia’s Dmitry Medvedev also weighed in, declaring that “Trump wiped the floor with Europe.” Despite the backlash, leaders in Germany and Italy supported the agreement. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described it as a pragmatic solution to avoid a trade war and protect export-driven economies.
Before Trump returned to office in January, average tariffs between the U.S. and EU were low—1.5% and 1.35% respectively, according to Brussels-based think tank Bruegel. However, a series of new tariffs introduced by the Trump administration has sharply altered that landscape.
