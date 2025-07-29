Transparency Declaration Notification

In accordance with the requirements of Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Ontex Group NV (“Ontex”) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received on July 3, 2025.

On July 22, 2025, Brandes investment partners, L.P., detained 6,182,739 Ontex voting securities or voting rights, representing 7.51% of voting securities, and thereby crossed upward the threshold of 7.5%.

Notification details