Transparency Declaration Notification
|Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# voting rights
|% voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|# voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Brandes Investment Partners, L.P.
|5,256,435
|6,182,739
|0
|7.51%
|0.00%
|Total
|5,256,435
|6,182,739
|0
|7.51%
|0.00%
Enquiries
- Investors: Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 ... Media: Catherine Weyne +32 53 33 36 22 ...
About Ontex
Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, for retailer and healthcare brands across Europe and North America. The group employs about 5,500 people with plants and offices in 12 countries (excl. discontinued operations), and its innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries. Ontex is headquartered in Aalst, Belgium, and is listed on Euronext Brussel , where it is a constituent of the Bel Mid® index. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn .
Attachment
-
250729_TD_Brandes_EN
