403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Alkhabrat Aluwla Announces Strategic Partnership with the China-Arab Investment Center to Enhance Economic and Technological Integration
(MENAFN- Redhill) Riyadh 28 July 2025 - In a strategic move aimed at opening new horizons for international investment and cooperation, Alkhabrat Aluwla Company has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with the China-Arab Investment Center. This partnership is part of both parties’ efforts to strengthen integration in the fields of technology, investment, and cross-border trade, with Riyadh serving as the starting point.
The partnership comes at a critical time, as the world witnesses rapid economic transformations that demand smart alliances and cross-cultural integration. Alkhabrat Aluwla, with its diversified portfolio spanning technology, marketing, consulting, commercial agency services, and international trade, will leverage this agreement to expand its regional and global presence by capitalizing on the vast network of relationships held by the China-Arab Investment Center across Asian and Arab markets.
Dr. Mohammed Al-Arab, CEO of Alkhabrat Aluwla, stated:
“We are not merely looking for partners, but for those who possess the vision and boldness to write new chapters in the story of smart economics. Our partnership with the China-Arab Investment Center is a qualitative step toward creating true investment integration that reflects our ambition to be a force for change in the Arab and Asian economic landscape.”
Mr. Mohammed Al-Hulal, CEO and co-founder of Alkhabrat Aluwla Added :
“Forming an alliance with an investment center of the scale and depth of the China-Arab Investment Center reflects our belief in the necessity of expanding our sphere of influence and strengthening smart institutional work. We believe this collaboration will be a turning point that enables us to deliver solutions beyond expectations and unlock new markets for our partners and clients.”
The partnership is expected to result in the launch of innovative initiatives, including joint technology and investment projects, training and qualification platforms, and a series of economic events aimed at promoting the concept of “cross-border alliances” in a rapidly evolving investment environment.
Ms. Angelina Li, President of the China-Arab Investment Cooperation Center, stated that this strategic partnership represents a pivotal step in keeping pace with global trends and advancing Sino-Arab relations from “energy connectivity” to “integrated cooperation across the industrial value chain.”
Supported by a high-efficiency, multifunctional digital trade platform, the partnership aims to deliver comprehensive digital solutions in areas such as economic trade, green industry investment, digital infrastructure, logistics, supply chain finance, consulting, and commercial cooperation.
In addition, periodic events—such as the China-Arab Investment Summit and Expo—will contribute to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 for sustainable development. As the Arabic proverb says, “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.” In facing the complexities of the global economic landscape, challenges can only be turned into opportunities through joint efforts.
The partnership comes at a critical time, as the world witnesses rapid economic transformations that demand smart alliances and cross-cultural integration. Alkhabrat Aluwla, with its diversified portfolio spanning technology, marketing, consulting, commercial agency services, and international trade, will leverage this agreement to expand its regional and global presence by capitalizing on the vast network of relationships held by the China-Arab Investment Center across Asian and Arab markets.
Dr. Mohammed Al-Arab, CEO of Alkhabrat Aluwla, stated:
“We are not merely looking for partners, but for those who possess the vision and boldness to write new chapters in the story of smart economics. Our partnership with the China-Arab Investment Center is a qualitative step toward creating true investment integration that reflects our ambition to be a force for change in the Arab and Asian economic landscape.”
Mr. Mohammed Al-Hulal, CEO and co-founder of Alkhabrat Aluwla Added :
“Forming an alliance with an investment center of the scale and depth of the China-Arab Investment Center reflects our belief in the necessity of expanding our sphere of influence and strengthening smart institutional work. We believe this collaboration will be a turning point that enables us to deliver solutions beyond expectations and unlock new markets for our partners and clients.”
The partnership is expected to result in the launch of innovative initiatives, including joint technology and investment projects, training and qualification platforms, and a series of economic events aimed at promoting the concept of “cross-border alliances” in a rapidly evolving investment environment.
Ms. Angelina Li, President of the China-Arab Investment Cooperation Center, stated that this strategic partnership represents a pivotal step in keeping pace with global trends and advancing Sino-Arab relations from “energy connectivity” to “integrated cooperation across the industrial value chain.”
Supported by a high-efficiency, multifunctional digital trade platform, the partnership aims to deliver comprehensive digital solutions in areas such as economic trade, green industry investment, digital infrastructure, logistics, supply chain finance, consulting, and commercial cooperation.
In addition, periodic events—such as the China-Arab Investment Summit and Expo—will contribute to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 for sustainable development. As the Arabic proverb says, “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.” In facing the complexities of the global economic landscape, challenges can only be turned into opportunities through joint efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment