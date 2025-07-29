Minister Of State Meets Under-Secretary Of State At UK Foreign Office

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi met with HE Under-Secretary of State for the Middle East and North Africa at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Hamish Falconer, on the sidelines of the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, held in New York.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, ways to advance international efforts toward a peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue, and the implementation of the two-state solution. They also discussed key regional and international developments.