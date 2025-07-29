Liyu Group Invited To Attend Sustainable Markets Initiative China Forum
The Global Energy Shift: A Trillion Dollar Opportunity
Chairman Wang emphasized that electricity's share in global energy consumption is surging from 30% toward 70% , creating unprecedented opportunities for forward-thinking enterprises. To capitalize on this shift, LiYu Group combines high-efficiency gas engine technology (4.2 kWh per m3 of natural gas) with cutting-edge distributed energy systems, already worked with 20+ countries and regions.
Three-Source Strategy: Profitability Meets Sustainability
Liyu's Three-Source Application Strategy redefines energy generation by maximizing cost efficiency and decarbonization :
-
Eco-Source: Turn waste industrial gas into profit , covering 30% of corporate energy needs with zero additional fuel costs.
Clean Source: Near-zero emissions from fossil fuels like methane, ensuring compliance with tightening global regulations.
Renewable Source: Future-proof investments in hydrogen, methanol, and ammonia -scalable, sustainable, and subsidy-ready.
2025: LiYu's Global Partnership Expansion
" We're not just selling technology-we're building alliances ," declared Chairman Wang. In 2025, LiYu will ramp up support for international partners , delivering high-margin, low-risk energy solutions tailored for industrial and commercial users.
Call to Action for Business Leaders:
"Join us in shaping the energy landscape of tomorrow. Let's turn sustainability into your next competitive advantage." – Wang Yuefeng, Chairman, LiYu Group
Why This Matters for Your Business:
-
Cut energy costs with ultra-efficient distributed power.
Future-proof operations against carbon taxes and supply chain demands.
Unlock new revenue from waste-to-energy and clean tech incentives.
Connect with Liyu's Global Team to explore partnership opportunities at [email protected] Or
Photo -
Photo -
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment