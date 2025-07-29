Liyu Group Invited To Attend Sustainable Markets Initiative China Forum

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In his speech, "Powering the Future-Electrification & the Integration of Generation, Grid, Load, and Storage," Chairman Wang outlined how, offering businesses a competitive edge in the accelerating energy transition.

The Global Energy Shift: A Trillion Dollar Opportunity

Chairman Wang emphasized that electricity's share in global energy consumption is surging from 30% toward 70% , creating unprecedented opportunities for forward-thinking enterprises. To capitalize on this shift, LiYu Group combines high-efficiency gas engine technology (4.2 kWh per m3 of natural gas) with cutting-edge distributed energy systems, already worked with 20+ countries and regions.

Three-Source Strategy: Profitability Meets Sustainability

Liyu's Three-Source Application Strategy redefines energy generation by maximizing cost efficiency and decarbonization :



Eco-Source: Turn waste industrial gas into profit , covering 30% of corporate energy needs with zero additional fuel costs.

Clean Source: Near-zero emissions from fossil fuels like methane, ensuring compliance with tightening global regulations. Renewable Source: Future-proof investments in hydrogen, methanol, and ammonia -scalable, sustainable, and subsidy-ready.

2025: LiYu's Global Partnership Expansion

" We're not just selling technology-we're building alliances ," declared Chairman Wang. In 2025, LiYu will ramp up support for international partners , delivering high-margin, low-risk energy solutions tailored for industrial and commercial users.

Call to Action for Business Leaders:

"Join us in shaping the energy landscape of tomorrow. Let's turn sustainability into your next competitive advantage." – Wang Yuefeng, Chairman, LiYu Group

Why This Matters for Your Business:



Cut energy costs with ultra-efficient distributed power.

Future-proof operations against carbon taxes and supply chain demands. Unlock new revenue from waste-to-energy and clean tech incentives.

Connect with Liyu's Global Team to explore partnership opportunities at [email protected] Or

