Savor Our City Presents Flavors Of Boca Raton: A Centennial Celebration Of Cuisine, Community & Collaboration On December 6, 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Boca Raton, FL, July 28, 2025 – In honor of Boca Raton's 100th anniversary, Savor Our CityTM, Boca's premier culinary event producers, announce Flavors of Boca Raton-an immersive afternoon of team-building, tasting, and community connection happening Saturday, December 6, 2025, in Downtown Boca Raton.
Now open for sponsorship and partnership opportunities, Flavors of Boca Raton offers local businesses a unique platform to showcase their brand, engage clients and employees, and support a meaningful cause during one of the city's most anticipated centennial celebrations.
"We've designed this to be the ultimate afternoon out," says Denise Righetti, Founder and Chief Foodie Officer of Savor Our CityTM. "It's the perfect holiday outing for companies, a thoughtful client appreciation gift, or a chance for individuals to meet new people while exploring the city in a fun and meaningful way."
Why Partner with Flavors of Boca Raton?
Commemorative Map Inclusion: Opportunity to be featured on the official Flavors of Boca Raton Commemorative Map, distributed to every participant as part of their tasting passport and available for download from the Flavors of Boca Raton website.
Brand Visibility: Showcase your business to affluent locals, professionals, and visitors during Boca's 100th-anniversary festivities.
Client & Team Engagement: Offer staff and clients a premium holiday outing in an interactive, community-driven environment.
Support a Cause: A portion of event proceeds benefits Brain Bowl Events, raising funds for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Dementia resources.
Event Experience
Morning Scavenger Hunt: A dynamic, team-based adventure through Mizner Park featuring clues tied to Boca Raton's history. Teams will compete for bragging rights & great prizes!
Afternoon Tasting Tour: Guests embark on a self-guided culinary trail with curated bites and decade-themed cocktails from top local restaurants. An elevated guided VIP dining experience will also be available.
Opportunities for Business Involvement:
Event Sponsorships
Scavenger Hunt Clue & Prize Sponsorships
Swag Bag Contributions
Inclusion on Official Commemorative Map
All sponsors will receive some level of pre-event, on-site, and post-event brand exposure.
Event Details:
🗓 Saturday, December 6, 2025
📍 Mizner Park, Downtown Boca Raton
🕜 11am – 12:30 Scavenger Hunt / Awards Ceremony (registration opens 10am)
🕜 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM Self-guided food tour (registration opens at 1pm)
