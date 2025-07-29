People Used Furniture To Block Door: Eyewitnesses Recall Midtown Manhattan Shooting That Left 5 Dead

New York: A horrifying shooting incident inside an office building in Midtown Manhattan on Monday left five people dead, including a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer and the suspected gunman, identified as Shane Tamura from Nevada.

Shooter Identified, Scene Now Secured

Authorities confirmed that Shane Tamura, the alleged gunman, died from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement sources told CNN that four victims, including an NYPD officer, were killed during the attack.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams posted on X that an officer had been“struck down”, offering condolences to the officer's family. However, NYPD officials declined to officially confirm the officer's death.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch later announced that the shooter had been neutralized and the situation was under control.“At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralized,” she posted on X.

🚨 BREAKING: An NYPD officer has DlED after being SH0T by a gunman in Manhattan, per NYPostThere are at least six other victims in unknown conditions for the victims and their families twitter/ZXTWvauwsi

Office Building Targeted; Blackstone Among Tenants

The shooting reportedly occurred inside an office building housing the Blackstone investment company. The gunman reportedly moved floor by floor, causing panic among employees and prompting an emergency lockdown.

Eyewitnesses Describe Terrifying Moments

Videos from the scene show people running in panic as police responded. A heavy police presence, ambulances, and helicopters surrounded the area around Park Avenue and East 51st Street.

Jessica Chen, an employee present during the incident, told ABC News she was attending a presentation when she heard multiple gunshots from the floor below.

“We ran into a conference room and barricaded the doors with tables,” she said.“We were honestly really, really scared. I texted my parents to tell them I love them.”

Another witness told AFP,“Everyone was confused... and then someone realized someone walked in with a machine gun.”

A woman, who chose not to share her name, told AFP:“I was in the building. He went floor by floor.”

Office workers on the 33rd floor of a Park Avenue building in Manhattan used furniture to barricade their doors after a gunman entered their floor. The suspect, accused of shooting an NYPD officer and a civilian, died by suicide on that very floor of that building, which houses... twitter/El41JkSRzl

Emergency Response and Investigation Underway

Video footage showed officers performing CPR on a person lying outside the building. Drones were deployed by the NYPD, and officers in ballistic gear and long guns patrolled the area.

🚨 BREAKING: NYPD seen performing CPR on a gunshot victim in Manhattan as man with rifle opens fireAt least one officer and MULTIPLE civilians have been shot, and the assailant is still reportedly at large, possibly on the 32nd floor of a Midtown bldgPray for these victims 🙏🏻 twitter/EE8TjDdrlv

The evening rush hour saw traffic disruptions as emergency services took control of the vicinity.

Police have not released further details about the suspect's motive. Investigations are ongoing, and authorities have urged the public to avoid speculation until confirmed updates are provided.