Smarttop Convertible Top Control For VW Beetle Convertible Permanently Reduced In Price

MENAFN - GetNews) Effective immediately, the SmartTOP convertible top module from Mods4cars for Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is permanently reduced in price. The retrofittable module is now available for 149.00 Euros plus tax. It allows operation of the convertible top while driving with One-Touch convenience. Additionally, the roof can be opened and closed remotely using the vehicle key.

Las Vegas, Nevada - SmartTOP manufacturer Mods4cars has announced a permanent price reduction for its SmartTOP convertible top control module for Volkswagen Beetle Convertible. The retrofittable SmartTOP module is now available for 149.00 Euros plus tax.“We're pleased that even more VW Beetle drivers can now enjoy the benefits of our feature-rich upgrade,” says PR spokesperson Sven Tornow.

The SmartTOP module is installed aftermarket and adds smart functionality designed to make everyday convertible use more convenient. One of the key features is One-Touch operation of the top while driving. This means the top opens or closes automatically after a single tap of the button - no need to hold the switch for the entire duration of the top movement anymore.

Another feature is remote operation of the convertible top via the factory key fob. With a simple button combination, users can start the top's opening or closing sequence remotely.“The top can be opened as you approach the vehicle,” adds Sven Tornow. No modifications to the vehicle key are necessary.







An ongoing top movement is not interrupted when starting or stopping the engine. The module can be disabled at any time, and all features are fully configurable to individual preferences. A USB port integrated into the SmartTOP module allows for connection to any PC or Mac, enabling easy installation of free software updates provided by Mods4cars.

For straightforward installation, the package includes a plug-and-play wiring harness. Installation requires no cutting of wires - connections are made by simply plugging parts together - allowing for a trace-free removal at any time.

The SmartTOP comfort module for the Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is now available for 149.00 Euros plus tax. A version for the Volkswagen EOS is also offered.

Since 2002, Mods4cars has been developing its smart convertible modules. Supported vehicle brands include: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

Product video available here:

Video Link:

More information:

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.