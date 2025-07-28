Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eight More Civilians Evacuated From Kostiantynivka Community In Donetsk Region

2025-07-28 09:05:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"On July 26 and 28, 2025, the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration coordinated the evacuation of eight residents who chose to leave their homes amid ongoing danger and relocate to safer regions of Ukraine," the statement said.

It is noted that among the evacuees are elderly people and a person with reduced mobility.

All evacuees were relocated to safe conditions and entrusted to the care of the Angels of Salvation charitable foundation, which will oversee their further transportation, arrange accommodation, and provide essential support at their new place of residence.

Read also: Russian forces shell Kostiantynivka with Smerch MLRS

As reported, one civilian was killed and four others were injured in the Donetsk region on July 27 due to Russian aggression.

Photo: Kostiantynivka CMA, Facebook

