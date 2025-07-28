Renowned Lebanese Musician Ziad Rahbani Dies At 69

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Jul 29 (NNN-NNA) – Ziad Rahbani, a renowned Lebanese artiste, composer, musician, playwright, and writer, passed away last Saturday, at the age of 69, after a battle with illness and a rich career in music and theatre, and political and social criticism.

Ziad Rahbani was born into a musical household – son of world-famous singer Fairouz and composer Assi Rahbani, one of the famous“Rahbani Brothers,” who are considered pioneers of Lebanese music and theatre.

Ziad was known for developing a musical style that fused jazz with Eastern music. His plays and politically and socially critical commentary in his radio shows and newspaper columns were known for depth and sharp critique.

He was also known for his Communist political affiliation, his support for workers and the poor, and his writing for several Lebanese newspapers, including the Lebanese Communist Party's Al-Nidaa, An-Nahar, and Al-Akhbar, where his writings stood out for their boldness, foresight, and avant-garde nature.

Senior Lebanese officials mourned the loss of Ziad Rahbani. President Joseph Aoun, in a statement from the presidency, described him as“a complete intellectual and cultural figure, a living conscience, a rebellious voice against injustice, and a true mirror for the oppressed and marginalised. He wrote the pain of the people and played on the strings of truth.”

Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, wrote on the platform X that, Ziad Rahbani was“a free voice who remained loyal to the values of justice and dignity, and embodied a deep commitment to the causes of humanity and the homeland.”

Starting in the 1970s, Ziad Rahbani presented nine plays, tackling issues like classism, sectarianism, and corruption. He also composed and wrote 13 songs and eight albums for Fairouz, and wrote and composed songs for artistes including Latifa, Joseph Sakr, Sami Hawat, and Salma Moussfi.

Since 1967, Ziad Rahbani has also produced six satirical radio programmes and composed the scores for six films.– NNN-NNA