Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-07-28 08:07:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEWYORK -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya headed the Kuwaiti delegation in the High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian issue, and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, held at the United Nations Headquarters.

KUWAIT -- Ministry of Defense Undersecretary Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Mishal Al-Sabah, said that Kuwaiti-Chinese relations represents a pivotal path toward military cooperation and within the framework of strengthening cooperation with friendly countries.

NEW YORK -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi said that the Gulf ministerial meeting tackled joint efforts aimed at resolving the Palestinian issue, as well as supporting the international conference for the implementation of the two-state solution, being held currently in UN headquarters.

GAZA -- Gaza health authorities announced that 100 Palestinians were martyred and 382 others were wounded over the past 24 hours, as the Israeli occupation continued its aggression.

MUSCAT -- Kuwaiti CEO of the Duqm Refinery Eng. Abdullah Al-Ajmi announced the success of the refinery in exporting more than 19 million tons of refined petroleum products to global markets. (end) mb

MENAFN28072025000071011013ID1109854185

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search