Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT
KUWAIT -- Ministry of Defense Undersecretary Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Mishal Al-Sabah, said that Kuwaiti-Chinese relations represents a pivotal path toward military cooperation and within the framework of strengthening cooperation with friendly countries.
NEW YORK -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi said that the Gulf ministerial meeting tackled joint efforts aimed at resolving the Palestinian issue, as well as supporting the international conference for the implementation of the two-state solution, being held currently in UN headquarters.
GAZA -- Gaza health authorities announced that 100 Palestinians were martyred and 382 others were wounded over the past 24 hours, as the Israeli occupation continued its aggression.
MUSCAT -- Kuwaiti CEO of the Duqm Refinery Eng. Abdullah Al-Ajmi announced the success of the refinery in exporting more than 19 million tons of refined petroleum products to global markets. (end) mb
