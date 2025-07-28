Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEWYORK -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya headed the Kuwaiti delegation in the High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian issue, and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, held at the United Nations Headquarters.

KUWAIT -- Ministry of Defense Undersecretary Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Mishal Al-Sabah, said that Kuwaiti-Chinese relations represents a pivotal path toward military cooperation and within the framework of strengthening cooperation with friendly countries.

NEW YORK -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi said that the Gulf ministerial meeting tackled joint efforts aimed at resolving the Palestinian issue, as well as supporting the international conference for the implementation of the two-state solution, being held currently in UN headquarters.

GAZA -- Gaza health authorities announced that 100 Palestinians were martyred and 382 others were wounded over the past 24 hours, as the Israeli occupation continued its aggression.

MUSCAT -- Kuwaiti CEO of the Duqm Refinery Eng. Abdullah Al-Ajmi announced the success of the refinery in exporting more than 19 million tons of refined petroleum products to global markets. (end) mb