Ontario's July 2025 Legal Reforms: A New Era For Disability Support, Gig Workers, And Renters

Toronto, ON - Starting July 2025, major legal reforms across Ontario and at the federal level are set to reshape the lives of renters, digital platform workers, and individuals with disabilities. These updates-including the highly anticipated Canada Disability Benefit , the Digital Platform Workers' Rights Act, and Toronto's Rental Renovation Licence Bylaw-signal a new direction in public policy aimed at equity and protection.

These changes arrive at a crucial time, responding to the increasing cost of living, job insecurity, and a pressing need for stronger disability benefits across Canada.

Canada Disability Benefit: Long-Awaited Relief Becomes Reality

The Canada Disability Benefit (CDB), a national initiative aimed at supporting low-income adults with disabilities, officially begins payments in July 2025. Applicants who applied by June 30, 2025, and were approved are now receiving up to $200 per month, or $2,400 per year, in federal financial aid.

Open to Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and certain temporary residents aged 18 to 64, the benefit is income-tested. Individuals earning under $23,000-or up to $33,000 with employment income-will qualify for the full amount, while those with higher incomes may see phased reductions.

This benefit builds on the Disability Tax Credit (DTC), which remains a key eligibility requirement. Retroactive payments are also available for late applicants, covering up to two years from the July 2025 launch.

"This is a transformative moment for Canadians with disabilities," said a spokesperson for Service Canada. "We're strengthening disability benefits in Canada to address long-standing income gaps and ensure more equitable participation in society."

Digital Platform Workers' Rights Act: Protecting the Gig Economy

On July 1, 2025, Ontario implemented the Digital Platform Workers' Rights Act, a legislative game-changer for gig workers operating through platforms like Uber, DoorDash, and Lyft.

Key protections now in force include:



Minimum Wage Guarantee : Workers must be paid at least $17.20/hour for active assignments, excluding wait times.

Pay Transparency : Workers receive clear information on earnings and performance metrics.

Tip Protection : Tips must be fully passed on without unauthorized deductions.

Fair Dismissal Procedures : No suspension of more than 24 hours without written justification. Dispute Resolution in Ontario : All disputes must be settled within the province, with protection from retaliation.

These reforms, introduced under Bill 88, are designed to provide gig workers with rights traditionally reserved for employees-without altering their contractor status.

“This legislation balances innovation with fairness,” stated an official from Ontario's Ministry of Labour.“It's about updating Canada work laws for the 21st-century workforce.”

Toronto's Renoviction Bylaw: A Bold Step to Curb Exploitation

Toronto's growing housing crisis has driven city leaders to introduce the Rental Renovation Licence Bylaw, effective July 31, 2025. This bylaw specifically targets "renovictions", the practice of displacing tenants under the guise of renovations.

Under the new rules, landlords must:



Secure a license before issuing an N13 eviction notice

Submit building permits and professional assessments proving the need for vacant possession

Offer displaced tenants the right to return at the same rent Provide compensation options, including temporary housing or rent-gap payments

Penalties for non-compliance are steep, with fines of up to $100,000 for bad-faith evictions.

City inspectors will monitor renovations to ensure landlords follow approved plans. Tenants are encouraged to contact Toronto city officials if they receive eviction notices after July 31.

Why These Changes Matter

Together, these laws reflect a broader commitment to economic fairness, social inclusion, and ethical business practices in Ontario and across Canada. They address systemic gaps in tenant protection, gig economy regulation, and disability benefits in Canada, particularly for the most vulnerable.

Whether you're a tenant concerned about eviction, a driver working in the app economy, or a Canadian living with a disability, July 2025 brings new tools to protect your rights and improve your quality of life.

How to Prepare and Where to Get Help



Tenants : If you receive an N13 notice after July 31, contact the City of Toronto to verify your landlord's licensing.

Gig Workers : Review your rights under the Digital Platform Workers' Rights Act and report violations to Ontario's Ministry of Labour. CDB Applicants : Ensure your Disability Tax Credit is approved and check eligibility at Canada to claim your benefit.

For detailed resources, visit:



Canada Disability Benefit Information

Ontario DPWRA Overview City of Toronto Renoviction Bylaw