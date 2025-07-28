Michael Gentile, CFA Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report Related To Acquisition Of Units Of Big Ridge Gold Corp.

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Michael Gentile announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "") announcing the acquisition ("") of an aggregate of 4,000,000 common shares (the ""). in the capital of Big Ridge Gold Corp. (the "") and 2,000,000 Common Share purchase warrants (each, a ""). Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Gentile beneficially owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, 22,626,500 Common, representing approximately 9.85% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and on a partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Gentile beneficially owns and controls, an aggregate of 26,626,500 Common Shares and 2,000,000 Warrants, representing approximately 9.87% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 10.53% of the Company's issued and outstanding on a partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares and Warrants were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Gentile has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ or from Michael Gentile at 514-591-4227.

