Michael Gentile, CFA Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report Related To Acquisition Of Units Of Big Ridge Gold Corp.
The Common Shares and Warrants were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Gentile has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.
For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ or from Michael Gentile at 514-591-4227.
