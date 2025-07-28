Kashmir University, JKAACL Host Symposium On Hussaini Literature

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a collaborative literary effort, the Jammu & Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) and the Department of Urdu, University of Kashmir, organized a one-day symposium titled“Hussaini Literature and Its Poetic Traditions” at the Conference Hall of the Urdu Department, University of Kashmir. The event attracted scholars, poets, academics, students, and lovers of literature for an engaging day-long exploration of the cultural, spiritual, and poetic legacy inspired by the life and martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.).

The inaugural session focused on the research and academic dimensions of Hussaini literature. Chaired by renowned literary critic Prof. Shad Ramzan, the session delved into the humanistic essence and moral significance of Hussaini writings. Prof. Ramzan emphasized the enduring impact of the Hussaini tradition on Kashmiri literary thought. Chief Guest Dr. Sameer Siddiqui highlighted the relevance of Hussaini themes in fostering compassion, courage, and moral clarity in society. Prof. Ejaz Mohammad Sheikh, Head of the Urdu Department, spoke on the responsibility of academic institutions in preserving such legacies. Jawaid Iqbal Khan, Head of the Centre for Languages and Literature (Kashmiri) at JKAACL, outlined the Academy's contributions in publishing and documentation. Dr. Ghulam Nabi Haleem presented detailed research on the evolution and literary depth of Hussaini texts, followed by an interactive question-answer segment.

The second session featured a Mehfil-e-Mushaira chaired by noted poet Ghulam Hassan Gamgeen. Chief Guest Fayaz Tilgami praised the initiative, stating that such literary gatherings strengthen young minds' bond with poetic and cultural traditions. Abdul Khaliq Shams attended as Guest of Honour. Poets recited powerful verses evoking sacrifice, steadfastness, and the legacy of Karbala, drawing emotional responses from a captivated audience.

The third and final session, also poetic in nature, was presided over by Mrs. Rukhsana Jabeen, with Saad-ud-Din Saadi as Chief Guest and Bashir Chirag as Guest of Honour. The poets in this session paid rich tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.), drawing upon themes of moral resilience and spiritual sacrifice. Speakers and participants reiterated the cultural and academic importance of continuing to engage with and promote Hussaini poetic traditions.

Over 30 distinguished poets presented original compositions in homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.). Among them were Abdul Rehman Fida, Fayaz Tilgami, Ghulam Hassan Gamgeen, Gulshan Badrani, Dr. Hasrat Hussain, Inayat Gul, Dr. Sameer Siddiqui, Mehfooza Nabi, Mehtaab Manzoor, Saleem Yousuf, Mashroom Jehangir, Yousuf Sameem, Nisar Azam, Shabir Hussain Shabir, Prof. Shad Ramzan, Rukhsana Jabeen, Saad-ud-Din Saadi, Shafaq Sopori, Syed Akhtar Hussain Mansoor, Bashir Chirag, Touseef Raza, Skinder Irshad, Mohammad Yousuf Shaheen, Ali Ahsan, Mir Muzamil, Syed Masood Shahdab, Nasia Ahad Khan, and Mir Umar Fayaz.

The event was widely appreciated, with the audience commending the joint efforts of the University of Kashmir and JKAACL in organizing a symposium that meaningfully contributed to literary discourse and cultural preservation.

Dr. Gulzar Ahmad Rather, Assistant Editor, conducted the day's proceedings, while Jawaid Iqbal Khan, Editor (Kashmiri), delivered the vote of thanks.