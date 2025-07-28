Kirby Mcinerney LLP Announces Investigation Against The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) On Behalf Of Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against The J.M. Smucker Company (“Smucker” or the“Company”) (NYSE:SJM). The investigation concerns whether Smucker and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 7, 2023, Smucker announced the closing of a transaction to acquire Hostess Brands for about $5.5 billion, $2.4 billion of which was recorded as goodwill in SJM's Sweet Baked Snacks segment. On February 27, 2025, Smucker announced disappointing Q3 2025 results, including a comparable net sales decrease of 8% in Sweet Baked Snacks, a $794 million impairment charge related to the goodwill of the Sweet Baked Snacks segment, a $208 impairment charge to the Hostess Brand trademark, and a $268 million loss on the disposal of the Voortman business.

On June 10, 2025, Smucker reported disappointing Q4 2025 results, including a comparable net sales decrease of 14% in Sweet Baked Snacks, an additional $867 million impairment charge related to the goodwill of the Sweet Baked Snacks segment and an additional $113 million impairment of the Hostess Brand trademark. In contrast to prior assurances about synergies driving sustainable growth, the Company said that it updated its 2026 financial plan to reflect the decreased net sales in the Sweet Baked Snacks segment, noting“the sustained underperformance of the sweet baked goods since acquisition, led to a reduction of the forecasted growth rate for the Sweet Baked Snacks reporting unit.” On this news, the price of Smucker's shares declined by $17.44 per share, or approximately 15.59%, to close at $94.41 per share on June 10, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Smucker securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP



Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

