Synergymed Collaborates With The Ohio State University To Research Novel Cancer Treatment Technology

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Professor Laura SelmicCOLUMBOUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SynergyMed Devices Inc., a medical device company focused on advanced cancer treatment systems for both human and veterinary applications, has initiated a veterinary clinical study with The Ohio State University. The research centers on an innovative, noninvasive platform designed to treat superficial cancerous tumors in dogs.The study is being conducted at Ohio State's College of Veterinary Medicine under the direction of Laura Selmic, BVetMed (Hons), MPH, professor in the Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences. It evaluates SynergyMed's proprietary system, which applies microwave and radio frequency energy externally at the tumor site. Prior to energy delivery, tumors are injected with FDA-approved nanoparticles that absorb electromagnetic energy, allowing for targeted thermal ablation of cancerous tissue-often in a single treatment session.“The work with Ohio State marks a major milestone for SynergyMed as we expand into the veterinary field,” said Dr. Anan Copty, physicist, founder, and CEO of SynergyMed Devices Inc.“This study also serves as a strategic early-stage effort that informs our long-term plans for human applications. We're honored to be working with Dr. Selmic, whose clinical and academic expertise is central to this effort.”Dr. Selmic underscored the impact translational trials like this can have on the health of both animals and humans:“This clinical trial has the potential to impact how we treat solid tumors in dogs and serve as a less invasive alternative or complement traditional surgery.”The outcomes of the study are expected to support further development of SynergyMed's approach across multiple species. Insights gained will help shape the future of the company's technology, including its use in human cancer care. This research collaboration does not constitute an endorsement of any products or services by The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine.________________________________________About SynergyMed Devices Inc.SynergyMed Devices Inc. is a medical technology company developing precision, noninvasive cancer treatment systems for use in both veterinary and human medicine. The company's platform utilizes focused electromagnetic energy and smart algorithms to ablate tumors effectively while minimizing damage to surrounding tissue.

