UHP Graphite Electrode (600MM) Prices Q2 2025: Price Index And Forecast



India: US$ 2,678/MT

Germany: US$ 3,470/MT

China: US$ 2,140/MT

USA: US$ 4,230/MT France: US$ 3,700/MT



Regional Prices Movement:



India: UHP graphite electrode (600MM) prices remained relatively stable, supported by consistent demand from the steel sector and controlled domestic supply conditions.

Germany: Prices increased due to elevated energy costs and tighter environmental regulations affecting production efficiency.

China: UHP graphite electrode (600MM) prices showed a downward trend, driven by oversupply, lower feedstock costs, and slower domestic demand.

USA: Prices surged amid strong demand from electric arc furnace operations and limited import availability due to trade constraints. France: UHP graphite electrode (600MM) prices rose, influenced by rising electricity costs, logistical challenges, and firm demand from metallurgical industries.



Factors Affecting UHP Graphite Electrode (600MM) Prices

. Demand-Side Factors:

Demand is closely tied to electric arc furnace (EAF) steel production, which directly affects consumption volumes.Increased infrastructure spending boosts steel demand, indirectly driving higher electrode consumption.The shift toward sustainable and electric manufacturing processes supports long-term growth in electrode demand.

. Supply-Side Factors:

Needle coke, a key raw material, significantly influences production costs and supply capability.UHP electrode manufacturing is energy-intensive, so fluctuations in electricity and fuel prices directly impact supply economics.Stricter environmental norms, especially in countries like China, can restrict output and lead to supply tightness.

Global UHP Graphite Electrode (600MM) Market Analysis.



The global UHP graphite electrode (600MM) market is witnessing steady growth, driven by rising electric arc furnace (EAF) steel production, technological advancements, and increasing demand for high-performance materials in metallurgy, foundries, and industrial manufacturing sectors.

Key Growth Drivers:

The expansion of EAF-based steelmaking is a significant driver, as electric arc furnaces increasingly replace traditional methods, boosting demand for high-quality graphite electrodes. This shift underscores a move towards more efficient and environmentally friendly steel production.

Rising industrialization in emerging economies fuels the demand for various industrial materials, including steel. As these economies grow and develop their infrastructure, the need for steel and, consequently, graphite electrodes escalates.

The growing demand for high-efficiency electrodes in metallurgy reflects the industry's need for optimized processes. Modern metallurgical applications require electrodes that can withstand extreme conditions while ensuring energy efficiency and reduced operational costs.

Technological advancements enhancing electrode durability and performance play a crucial role. Innovations in manufacturing processes lead to electrodes with longer lifespans and superior conductivity, improving overall efficiency and productivity in steel and other metal production.

How IMARC Pricing Database Can Help:

The latest IMARC Group study,“ UHP Graphite Electrode (600MM) Prices, Trend, Chart, Demand, Market Analysis, News, Historical and Forecast Data 2025 Edition ,” presents a detailed analysis of UHP graphite electrode (600MM) price trend, offering key insights into global UHP graphite electrode (600MM) market dynamics. This report includes comprehensive price charts, which trace historical data and highlights major shifts in the market.

The analysis delves into the factors driving these trends, including raw material costs, production fluctuations, and geopolitical influences. Moreover, the report examines UHP graphite electrode (600MM) demand, illustrating how consumer behaviour and industrial needs affect overall market dynamics. By exploring the intricate relationship between supply and demand, the prices report uncovers critical factors influencing current and future prices.

