Real Madrid Playing Well Under Alonso, Says Carvajal After Espanyol Win Khaleej Times

In-form striker Kylian Mbappe netted again as Real Madrid beat Espanyol 2-0 on Saturday to extend their lead at the top of La Liga.

Xabi Alonso's Madrid have won all five of their opening league fixtures and French superstar Mbappe has netted five goals in the top flight.

Eder Militao opened the scoring with a screamer from distance after 22 minutes and Mbappe buried the second from outside the box early in the second half.

Madrid are five points clear of champions Barcelona, who host Getafe on Sunday.

England international Jude Bellingham made a late appearance as a substitute in the final stages, his first since undergoing shoulder surgery in the summer.

"We can't be doing any better," Madrid defender Dani Carvajal told Real Madrid TV.

"The good thing is we're getting better at playing in the way the coach wants, understanding the concepts and the results are coming with that."

Carvajal was happy with the team's display, with Madrid showing more defensive solidity than at many times last season.

"I think the performance was complete and we suffered very little in a defensive sense," continued Carvajal.

"We're leaving as leaders, we're still at the top of the table and our objective was completed."

Mbappe, who netted twice from the penalty spot in midweek as Madrid started their Champions League campaign with a win over Marseille, helped Alonso's team maintain their 100 percent record across all competitions.

His goal effectively killed the game after Militao had sent Madrid ahead.

Alonso brought Vinicius Junior back into the side and gave young striker Gonzalo Garcia a rare start in an attacking line-up.

Espanyol have not beaten Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu since 1996 but have started this season well, arriving in the capital third.

However their visit to face Los Blancos was a reality check and Madrid were comfortably on top throughout.

Despite their dominance it took a ferocious drive into the top left corner from long range by centre-back Militao to break the deadlock.

Mbappe fired narrowly wide after good work by Vinicius before half-time.

The Brazilian has been benched on a couple of occasions by Alonso and is still playing below his best, although he set up Mbappe for the second.

After driving forward with the ball Vinicius laid it off to Mbappe, who flashed a shot past Marko Dmitrovic at the near post from range.

'A little angry'

Vinicius hit the post after Espanyol's Serbian goalkeeper made a fine double save from Mbappe, and was then replaced by Rodrygo Goes.

The winger did not appear happy after being taken off in the 77th minute.

"Today he didn't have the finish... I took him off when he was at his best, I could have waited to substitute him later but I wanted to bring in fresh players on the wing," said Alonso.

"The same thing happened with (Franco) Mastantuono. He wanted to stay on but it was about taking control and we needed fresh players.

"Franco also left a little angry but it happens to everyone, I'm happy with Vini's performance and with Franco's."

Alonso also brought on Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga for their first games of the season in the final stages of a comfortable afternoon for Real Madrid.

"It's good news for everyone, for the team and of course for them," said Alonso.

"We need them, they're top-class players and with the calendar we've got coming we need everyone."

Earlier Levante romped to a 4-0 win at Girona, who finished with nine men.

The Catalan minnows, who finished third in the 2023/24 campaign to reach the Champions League, are bottom, without a win this season.

"After five weeks we are the worst team in the league and all we can do is work hard," said coach Michel Sanchez.

"I have to improve this team and I will do it. It will be tricky to get out of this situation, but we're not giving up."