New Business Awards Program Celebrates Bold Entrepreneurs Shaping The Future Of Small Business

Business Bliss Awards

Social Bliss Blueprint

A People's Choice Style of Business Awards for Small Business Owners

- Angela FeserTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- he inaugural Bliss Business Awards have officially launched for 2025, recognizing small business owners, speakers, coaches, authors, practitioners, and entrepreneurs of all kinds who are building aligned, impactful businesses. Created by Social Bliss Blueprint , the awards aim to honor leaders who are making a difference through authenticity, innovation, and values-based growth.Unlike traditional business awards that focus solely on revenue or scale, the Bliss Business Awards spotlight entrepreneurs who are growing with purpose and those who prioritize meaningful client transformations, creative expression, ethical business practices, and lasting community impact.The awards are open globally to entrepreneurs and professionals at all stages of business. Nominations are submitted online, and finalists are selected through a public voting process and community engagement.2025 Bliss Business Awards Categories Include:- Advocate of the Year- Artist of the Year- Author of the Year- Coach of the Year- Community Builder of the Year- Content Creator of the Year- Entrepreneur of the Year- Networker of the Year- Podcaster of the Year- Sage of the Year- Speaker of the Year- Key Dates:Nominations Open: July 1 - October 31, 2025Public Voting: November 1 - 30, 2025Winners Announced: December 10, 2025Winners will receive digital recognition, features across the Social Bliss Blueprint platform, and celebration within a vibrant online community of entrepreneurs and creators.To view nomination criteria and submit an entry, visit: -nominateAbout Social Bliss BlueprintSocial Bliss Blueprint is a platform founded by Angela Feser, dedicated to helping entrepreneurs simplify their online presence and scale their businesses with clarity and joy. Through ready-to-use content, creative tools, and programs, Social Bliss Blueprint supports small business owners in growing their visibility while staying aligned with their values. The Bliss Business Awards are an extension of that mission, designed to uplift and honor entrepreneurs building businesses on their own terms.

