IPL 2026: 'They Need To Find Right Approach To Get Back To Winning,' Says Harbhajan On MI's Struggles

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are yet to find their rhythm in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 and need to improve their mistakes to get back to winning ways.

After suffering a thumping 103-run defeat, their biggest defeat in terms of runs in T20 history, against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, MI are hanging in the bottom half of the points table.

"The Mumbai Indians is a strong team, but they haven't found their rhythm yet and are currently on a losing run. There have been a few mistakes, and the spinners have not performed as expected," Harbhajan told IANS.

Former MI champion also urged other players to step up with their performances and to reduce the pressure on Jasprit Bumrah, who has a lot of burden of expectations.

"There are high expectations from Jasprit Bumrah, and he carries a significant workload... Other players also need to contribute and step up with their performances. The Mumbai Indians are a side that, once it starts winning, can be difficult to stop. They need to find the right approach to get back to winning," he added.

Despite a poor start in the campaign, Harbhajan believes that the Mumbai Indians can still qualify for the playoffs if they follow the path of winning.

Harbhajan's statement comes at a time when MI suffered their biggest loss against CSK in IPL history at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. CSK delivered a dominant all-round performance, posting a formidable 207/6 after opting to bat first. Sanju Samson led from the front with a magnificent unbeaten 101, while contributions across the batting order ensured the total crossed the 200-run mark.

In response, the Mumbai Indians struggled from the outset and were eventually bowled out for 104 in 19 overs. Akeal Hosein starred with the ball, picking up four wickets, while Noor Ahmad provided crucial support.

With this loss, the Mumbai Indians have moved down to the eighth position with just four points in seven matches. They will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 29 at the same venue in a must-win encounter.