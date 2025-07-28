Saiyaara Title Song Reimagined In Kishore Kumar's Voice Using AI Sparks Frenzy, Fans Say 'Better Than The Original'
A video featuring musicians RJ Kisna and Anshuman Sharma has caught fire online, showcasing the film's title track 'Saiyaara' reimagined in the legendary voice of Kishore Kumar using artificial intelligence.
The AI recreation has stirred nostalgia among fans, blending modern music with a golden-era voice. Listeners flooded social media with emotional reactions, praising the uncanny rendition and calling it“a surreal tribute” to Kishore Kumar's legacy.
Fans have reacted to the song and left comments. While one person said,“This song speaks the language of our soul (sic),” another person said,“omg far better than original (sic).”
A third person also asked for the full version of the song in Kishore Kumar 's voice.More About 'Saiyaara' Discography
Meanwhile, the film's original soundtrack is also experiencing a meteoric rise. Featuring seven soulful tracks, the album has become one of the defining aspects of the film's appeal. Songs like 'Barbaad' and 'Tum Ho Toh' are trending on social media, with users creating reels and dance covers that highlight the music's emotional depth.
The title track 'Saiyaara', sung by indie sensation Faheem Abdullah and penned by renowned lyricist Irshad Kamil, has become a Gen Z anthem for love and longing. It recently made history by becoming the first Bollywood song to enter Spotify's Global Top 50-a milestone that underscores the film's global cultural impact.'Saiyaara' Soars at the Box Office
The movie itself is breaking records at the Indian box office. Starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, 'Saiyaara' opened to an impressive ₹21 crore and crossed the ₹100 crore mark within its first four days. In just nine days, the film has earned ₹217.25 crore domestically.
As the AI-powered Kishore Kumar remix continues to captivate listeners, Saiyaara stands as a perfect blend of modern innovation, musical excellence, and cinematic success.
