Enemy Drone Attacks Hit Two Communities In Sumy Region, Several Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Ukrinform.

Early in the morning, Russian troops sent a drone to the Krasnopilia community. As a result of this attack, a 45-year-old man who was taking a cow out to pasture was wounded. The victim was hospitalized in serious condition.

Later, the invaders fired rocket systems at the Seredyno-Buda community, injuring a 66-year-old citizen. At the time of the shelling, he was in his apartment. The man was taken to the hospital with multiple burns.

Enemy fire in the Seredyno-Buda community damaged a high-rise building and commercial premises. In the same community, a residential building burned down today as a result of a direct hit by a Russian guided aerial bomb.

All victims are receiving the necessary assistance.

“I urge residents of the border areas and communities under fire not to ignore the threats and to evacuate. The enemy is not stopping - it is important to protect your lives,” said the head of the regional military administration.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops launched nearly 90 strikes on the Sumy region over the past da , killing three people and injuring 19 others.

Photo: Oleh Hryhorov, Facebook