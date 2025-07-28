Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbek, Turkmen Foreign Ministers Hold Talks On Boosting Economic And Political Ties

2025-07-28 03:11:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 28. Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are intensifying efforts to expand their strategic partnership, Trend reports, via the press service of the Uzbek MFA.

On July 28, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov held a phone conversation with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the steady development of bilateral ties, emphasizing the unprecedented progress achieved in recent years. Discussions also focused on identifying new points of growth, as well as coordinating positions ahead of upcoming regional and international events.

Both officials reaffirmed their commitment to deepening multifaceted cooperation and underlined the untapped potential that remains to be explored for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

This diplomatic exchange follows a recent telephone conversation between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, held on July 24. During that conversation, the leaders reviewed the practical implementation of agreements reached at their April summit in Samarkand, welcomed the dynamic growth of trade turnover, and pledged to continue high-level cooperation in various areas, including cultural and regional affairs.

