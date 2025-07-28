403
IWMI Launches New Partnerships On Climate Resilience Under Jahez Project
Amman, July 28 (Petra) The International Water Management Institute (IWMI) on Monday launched new partnerships with national implementing entities under the "Jahez" project, which aims to strengthen climate resilience among refugees and host communities in Jordan.
The announcement was made during a "Partnership and Onboarding" workshop held in Amman, with the Climate Action Network Jordan (CAN) and the Royal Scientific Society joining as new national partners.
The project is part of the Weather and Climate Services in the Middle East and North Africa (WISER MENA) initiative, led by the UK's Met Office and funded by the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).
The partnerships are expected to enhance the implementation of community-led climate actions, leveraging the partners' technical expertise and extensive local networks. This represents a pivotal step toward delivering practical, locally driven climate solutions, particularly for Jordan's most vulnerable populations.
Jordan is among the world's most water-scarce countries and faces serious climate risks. It also hosts one of the highest per capita refugee populations globally, making resilience-building efforts a strategic national priority.
The "Jahez" project addresses these challenges by promoting the inclusive use of climate and weather information to reduce disaster risk and support nature-based solutions in the cities of Irbid, Ramtha, and Azraq.
Jeremy Stone, the project leader, described the onboarding of national partners as a key milestone toward implementing locally driven climate strategies. He emphasized a participatory approach that includes government and municipal entities and seeks to build institutional and community-level resilience. The project also aims to integrate these practices into national policy and open new channels for climate finance.
The workshop brought together representatives from key ministries, municipal leaders, international development agencies, and technical experts. Discussions focused on aligning strategies and coordinating efforts in community engagement, disaster risk management, capacity building, compliance, financing, and monitoring and evaluation systems.
