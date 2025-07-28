Universal Smart Motherboards: Reason For Price Increases And Future Trends​

MENAFN - GetNews) As a key TV accessory in the consumer electronics field, universal LCD smart motherboards have seen significant price fluctuations recently, attracting widespread attention from all sectors of the industrial chain. Behind this price change are the combined effects of multiple factors, and their future development direction is also becoming increasingly clear with market demand and technological progress.​

The driving force behind the price increase mainly comes from three aspects. Firstly, there is a significant rise in raw material costs. The supply of metal materials such as copper and aluminum required for motherboard production has been continuously tight due to issues like restricted global mineral mining and hindered logistics transportation, with prices increasing by over 20% year – on – year. In addition, auxiliary materials such as plastic accessories and insulating materials made from petroleum have also seen increased procurement costs due to fluctuations in international oil prices, directly raising the overall production cost of motherboards.​

Secondly, there is the pressure from chip supply and technological upgrading. Core chip suppliers, limited by production capacity layout and market strategies, have seen some key chip models in short supply or scarce, with procurement prices rising by nearly 30% compared to last year. At the same time, to adapt to new functions such as 4K/8K ultra – high – definition display and AI intelligent interaction, motherboards need to be equipped with more advanced chipsets. The increase in research and development investment and manufacturing costs is inevitably reflected in the terminal sales price.​

Thirdly, there are unstable factors in the global supply chain. The disruption of transportation in the Red Sea route has led to a surge in sea freight costs, with the transportation costs of some imported components doubling. Coupled with the increase in tariff costs brought about by adjustments in regional trade policies, the pressure on motherboard price increases has been further intensified.​

Looking at future development, universal LCD smart motherboards show three major trends. Firstly, intelligent integration is continuously deepened, which will further integrate functions such as voice recognition and Internet of Things control to achieve seamless connection with smart home systems and meet users' diverse intelligent interaction needs. Secondly, the adaptation of display technology is continuously upgraded. Aiming at the characteristics of new display panels such as OLED and Mini LED, the signal processing capability and compatibility of motherboards will be optimized to support higher refresh rates and dynamic range image output. Thirdly, green energy conservation has become a core development direction. By adopting low – power chip solutions and recyclable environmental protection materials, product energy consumption and environmental impact will be reduced, in line with the global trend of low – carbon development.​