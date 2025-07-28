Miami-Based 305 Epic Epoxy Launches Custom Epoxy Flooring For Residential And Commercial Properties

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A polished, marble-look epoxy floor installed in a luxury Miami kitchen with light reflecting from pendant lamps overhead."305 Epic Epoxy, under the leadership of Juan Morales, announces a new line of custom epoxy flooring services in Miami. Offering aesthetic versatility, structural durability, and environmentally-conscious materials, the company meets growing demand for modern, maintenance-friendly surfaces across South Florida.

305 Epic Epoxy Expands Miami Flooring Market with New Line of Custom Epoxy Solutions

As the demand for functional, visually impactful flooring solutions continues to grow in South Florida, 305 Epic Epoxy has officially introduced its new line of custom epoxy flooring services for both residential and commercial properties. Headquartered in Miami and led by manager Juan Morales, the company delivers innovative installations that prioritize longevity, style, and environmental safety.

This strategic expansion positions 305 Epic Epoxy at the forefront of Miami's modern flooring market, offering a wide array of custom finishes that include marble effects, metallics, flake systems, quartz coatings, and high-gloss protective seals.

“We've noticed a shift in what Miami property owners want-floors that make a statement but also resist wear and support easy upkeep,” said Morales.“Our new services are built to meet that need while staying rooted in quality craftsmanship.”

The Rise of Epoxy Flooring in Florida

As urban renovation and climate-adaptive construction gain momentum in coastal regions, epoxy flooring is emerging as a top choice. The resin-based material delivers water resistance, heat tolerance, and a seamless application that eliminates grout lines and gaps-ideal for the moisture-heavy conditions of South Florida.

Epoxy flooring is also celebrated for its flexibility in design. Whether replicating the look of polished concrete, granite, or contemporary metallic swirls, each application can be tailored to a client's design preferences.







Key benefits of epoxy floors include:



Stain and impact resistance

Easy cleaning and low maintenance

Anti-slip and anti-microbial finishes

Long-term savings versus tile, carpet, or hardwood Custom colors and finishes suitable for brand identity or home aesthetics

Residential & Commercial Service Expansion

With its expanded offerings, 305 Epic Epoxy now serves a diverse client base that includes homeowners, general contractors, real estate developers, and small business owners. Service areas include Downtown Miami, Coral Gables, Kendall, Wynwood, and Brickell.

Residential applications include:



Garages and basements

Kitchens and bathrooms Outdoor patios and pool surrounds

Commercial applications include:



Retail showrooms

Warehouses and industrial floors

Medical and cleanroom environments Restaurants and hospitality venues

Juan Morales notes that the company's systemized installation process ensures minimal downtime and predictable results, crucial for commercial settings with limited closure flexibility.

Commitment to Sustainability and Local Excellence

305 Epic Epoxy prioritizes sustainable construction practices by using low-VOC (volatile organic compound) resins and responsibly sourced aggregates. These efforts contribute to improved indoor air quality and reduced environmental impact-aligning with both homeowner values and evolving building codes.

“We're not just laying floors-we're helping shape healthy, livable, modern spaces,” Morales added.“That includes sustainable materials, expert installers, and complete transparency in what we offer.”

Recognition and Community Presence

With a strong local presence and consistent five-star reviews, 305 Epic Epoxy has quickly become a trusted name in Miami's competitive home services sector. Their work is often featured in real estate staging projects, custom home builds, and commercial property renovations across the metro area.

One client review reads:“Their epoxy finish transformed our garage from a dull space to something showroom-worthy. Clean, sleek, and done exactly on time.”

Learn More or Request a Consultation

Clients interested in viewing samples or scheduling a consultation can visit the official website at: or call (786) 445-6961. The company also shares updates, before-and-after photos, and project highlights via social media and local business platforms.

About 305 Epic Epoxy

305 Epic Epoxy is a Miami-based epoxy flooring specialist serving both residential and commercial markets across South Florida. Managed by Juan Morales, the company offers high-performance, visually tailored epoxy flooring systems that balance aesthetic ambition with everyday practicality.