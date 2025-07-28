403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SAIMUN 2025 Concludes With A Powerful Message Of Global Unity And Youth Diplomacy
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, 28th July 2025: The 13th edition of the SAI Model United Nations (SAIMUN) concluded on a high note on 26th July 2025, Saturday, marking two days of intense deliberations, dynamic debates, and cross-cultural exchange. The closing ceremony was graced by Smt. Surama Padhy, Hon'ble Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, as the Chief Guest, who praised the young delegates for their intellectual vigour and spirit of collaboration.
Highlight of SAIMUN'2025
Total number of delegates: 750
Total number of countries: 23 (Liberia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Madagascar, Zimbabwe, Sudan, Ethiopia, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Nepal, Tanzania, Nigeria, Syria, Uganda, Papua New Guinea, Eswatini, Lesotho, Zambia, Cameroon, Qatar, and India)
Total number of schools: 26
In her speech, Smt. Surama Padhy, Hon'ble Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, stated, "It is indeed encouraging to see such eloquent, thoughtful, and internationally minded young minds gather at SAIMUN. It is not merely a conference but a melting pot where leaders are forged through conversation, diplomacy, and respect for one another. The discussions I have witnessed here strengthen my belief that when empowered with knowledge and purpose, our youth can address the world's most pressing challenges and build a more equitable, peaceful, and sustainable future for all.”
In 2025, SAIMUN delegates had substantial debate on some of the world's most pressing issues. These included issues on geopolitical tensions as well as public health and human rights. The committees debated the Global Arms Trade and the US Second Amendment Effect, Yemeni Houthi Attacks and Red Sea Security, and Persecution of Tibetan Buddhists in China. Additional debate topics included Women's Rights under the Taliban and their international implications, Air Quality and Health Emergency in Large Cities, and Mitigating the Global Burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). Delegates also discussed issues like India-Bangladesh: Furthering Connections, Facilitating Stability, Shaping the Future; War Crimes and Child Abduction in Ukraine; Safeguarding Children from Online Abuse and Cyberbullying; and State-Sponsored Disinformation and Press Freedom.
Committee-wise Agenda:
UNGA-DISEC – Global Arms Trade and the Impact of the US Second Amendment
UNSC – Yemeni Houthi Attacks and Red Sea Security
UNHCR – Persecution of Tibetan Buddhists in China
UN-Women – Women's Rights Under the Taliban and Global Repercussions
UNFCCC – Air Quality and Health Crisis in Major Cities
WHO – Addressing the Global Burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs)
Indian Parliament – India-Bangladesh: Strengthening Ties, Supporting Stability, Shaping the Future
ICC – War Crimes and Child Abduction in Ukraine
UNICEF – Protecting Children from Online Exploitation and Cyberbullying
IPC – State-Sponsored Disinformation and Press Freedom
Committees saw students present fact-based arguments, work across ideologies, and craft compelling resolutions. The event was in itself a testament to SAIMUN's guiding principle: empowering students to be engaged global citizens who hear, learn, and lead.
Expressing her views during the closing ceremony, Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group, said, "SAIMUN is where future leaders are made. It offers students a distinct platform to grasp global problems, try diplomacy, and empathize. Through these sessions, they learn how to appreciate different ideas, have meaningful conversations, and above all, become better human beings. SAIMUN reflects our vision of imparting purposeful education in today's fast-changing world."
One of the highlights of the event was the Global Village, where students from Uganda, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Papua New Guinea, and others, gathered. With music, traditional clothing, art, and food, participants showcased global cultures to celebrate diversity with unity and the significance of cross-country friendships.
Complementing the event's richness was the launch of SAI Tribune 2025, the conference's official newsletter. Crafted by International Press Corps, the Tribune presented a vivid account of the two-day conference in the form of articles, delegate profiles, interviews, and behind-the-scenes commentary. It was a proud record of the intellectual rigor and collaborative environment that characterized SAIMUN 2025.
As the curtains close on yet another successful iteration of SAIMUN, the conference reinforces SAI International's commitment to raising responsible world citizens via platforms that ignore borders. SAIMUN 2025 once more demonstrated how, when young minds come together, they can forge a future based on dialogue, comprehension, and action.
Highlight of SAIMUN'2025
Total number of delegates: 750
Total number of countries: 23 (Liberia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Madagascar, Zimbabwe, Sudan, Ethiopia, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Nepal, Tanzania, Nigeria, Syria, Uganda, Papua New Guinea, Eswatini, Lesotho, Zambia, Cameroon, Qatar, and India)
Total number of schools: 26
In her speech, Smt. Surama Padhy, Hon'ble Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, stated, "It is indeed encouraging to see such eloquent, thoughtful, and internationally minded young minds gather at SAIMUN. It is not merely a conference but a melting pot where leaders are forged through conversation, diplomacy, and respect for one another. The discussions I have witnessed here strengthen my belief that when empowered with knowledge and purpose, our youth can address the world's most pressing challenges and build a more equitable, peaceful, and sustainable future for all.”
In 2025, SAIMUN delegates had substantial debate on some of the world's most pressing issues. These included issues on geopolitical tensions as well as public health and human rights. The committees debated the Global Arms Trade and the US Second Amendment Effect, Yemeni Houthi Attacks and Red Sea Security, and Persecution of Tibetan Buddhists in China. Additional debate topics included Women's Rights under the Taliban and their international implications, Air Quality and Health Emergency in Large Cities, and Mitigating the Global Burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). Delegates also discussed issues like India-Bangladesh: Furthering Connections, Facilitating Stability, Shaping the Future; War Crimes and Child Abduction in Ukraine; Safeguarding Children from Online Abuse and Cyberbullying; and State-Sponsored Disinformation and Press Freedom.
Committee-wise Agenda:
UNGA-DISEC – Global Arms Trade and the Impact of the US Second Amendment
UNSC – Yemeni Houthi Attacks and Red Sea Security
UNHCR – Persecution of Tibetan Buddhists in China
UN-Women – Women's Rights Under the Taliban and Global Repercussions
UNFCCC – Air Quality and Health Crisis in Major Cities
WHO – Addressing the Global Burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs)
Indian Parliament – India-Bangladesh: Strengthening Ties, Supporting Stability, Shaping the Future
ICC – War Crimes and Child Abduction in Ukraine
UNICEF – Protecting Children from Online Exploitation and Cyberbullying
IPC – State-Sponsored Disinformation and Press Freedom
Committees saw students present fact-based arguments, work across ideologies, and craft compelling resolutions. The event was in itself a testament to SAIMUN's guiding principle: empowering students to be engaged global citizens who hear, learn, and lead.
Expressing her views during the closing ceremony, Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group, said, "SAIMUN is where future leaders are made. It offers students a distinct platform to grasp global problems, try diplomacy, and empathize. Through these sessions, they learn how to appreciate different ideas, have meaningful conversations, and above all, become better human beings. SAIMUN reflects our vision of imparting purposeful education in today's fast-changing world."
One of the highlights of the event was the Global Village, where students from Uganda, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Papua New Guinea, and others, gathered. With music, traditional clothing, art, and food, participants showcased global cultures to celebrate diversity with unity and the significance of cross-country friendships.
Complementing the event's richness was the launch of SAI Tribune 2025, the conference's official newsletter. Crafted by International Press Corps, the Tribune presented a vivid account of the two-day conference in the form of articles, delegate profiles, interviews, and behind-the-scenes commentary. It was a proud record of the intellectual rigor and collaborative environment that characterized SAIMUN 2025.
As the curtains close on yet another successful iteration of SAIMUN, the conference reinforces SAI International's commitment to raising responsible world citizens via platforms that ignore borders. SAIMUN 2025 once more demonstrated how, when young minds come together, they can forge a future based on dialogue, comprehension, and action.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Ankush Chavan
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment