India, Japan Agree To Deepen Ties After Extensive Talks


2025-07-28 03:04:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, July 28 (KUNA) -- India and Japan on Monday agreed to deepen ties in several areas of mutual interests after extensive talks.
The Indian External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Japanآ's Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Takehiro Funakoshi Monday in New Delhi for the bilateral dialogue.
Both sides reaffirmed the growing importance of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership for peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, the ministry added.
They also exchanged views on the entire spectrum of the multi-faceted India-Japan bilateral relationship, including political ties, defense and security, economic security, trade and investment, infrastructure cooperation, technology and people-to-people exchanges, as well as global and regional issues of importance.
During the dialogue, progress in various dimensions of bilateral ties was assessed. New areas of collaboration and contributing to further deepening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and Japan were explored, it said. (end)
