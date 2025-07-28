TRADEBE ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES PARTNERS WITH BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF EAST CHICAGO TO SUPPORT YOUTH DEVELOPMENT AND SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAMS

Partnership Includes Sponsorship of Annual Youth Summit to Help Prepare Students for the Workplace

This Initiative also launches a $500 Scholarship for Academic or Career Development Expenses

EAST CHICAGO, Ind., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradebe Environmental Services US reaffirmed its commitment to empowering youth through education and career readiness by sponsoring the 2025 Youth Summit with a $25,000 contribution. The event was held from July 22 to July 25 at the Boys & Girls Club of East Chicago.

This is the third consecutive year that Tradebe has hosted the summit, partnering with the Boys & Girls Club this year to enhance this impactful event, which aligns with its global strategy to empower local communities.

The company has invested in the summit to directly expand teen programming, underwrite the addition of a dedicated teen coordinator at the East Chicago Club and support career building activities and seminars. Throughout the week, participants engaged in workshops focused on resume-building, interview skills, STEM activities, and workforce education.

As part of the summit, a new $500 Leadership Scholarship was introduced, awarded to the student who best exemplified the core values of both Tradebe and the Boys & Girls Club: productivity, responsibility, caring, integrity, and dynamic engagement . The Scholarship will be administered by the Boys & Girls Clubs of East Chicago and made available for approved academic or career development expenses, including college or trade school costs, certification programs, leadership activities, and school supplies.

To help remove barriers and expand access for local youth , entry costs were fully covered for students attending the annual Youth Summit who were not already members of the Club. The event also included a hands-on bicycle-building project , where participants assembled bikes to be donated to children in the community.

"We believe in the importance of creating opportunities for young people to grow, lead, and succeed in our communities. By investing in workforce readiness and supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs, we hope to inspire more companies to step up and help prepare local youth for the future," said Jill Long, EVP People & Culture at Tradebe Environmental Services US.

"Corporate partnerships are beneficial to all concerned. Businesses can develop a pipeline of potential new employees when they partner with our amazing teens at our ten Clubs across the region. They also support their current workforce by investing in the high quality, affordable after school care our Clubs provide their children. Our Club kids, in return, benefit from incredible career exploration, mentoring, and first job opportunities with businesses who truly care about them. We are incredibly thankful to Tradebe, the very first local business to join us in building this new mutually beneficial corporate partnership strategy which includes financial support and public service. With their dedicated service to our East Chicago Club, Tradebe is investing not just directly in our kids, but in both the current and the future success of their community," said Mike Jessen, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Club of East Chicago.

Tradebe Environmental Services US | For over 20 years, Tradebe has provided high quality services in the United States, leveraging the power of its local team and assets. With a focus on safety and compliance, Tradebe recycles more than 90,000 tons of waste per year using advanced technologies, aiding customers in achieving their sustainability objectives.

Entering the US Market in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, IL, Tradebe USA has expanded to more than 40 sites and employs over 900 people. Offering a comprehensive service package spanning from collection and transportation to treatment and recycling, Tradebe USA enables clients to concentrate on their core business while entrusting the intricacies of waste management to their expert team.

Tradebe businesses with 40 years of experience, was founded with a commitment to creating a more sustainable planet and making meaningful contributions to people's well-being. We are proud to be a company that values integrity and high responsibility in everything we do, and we demonstrate this through our lines of business: Environmental Services , Life Sciences , Health & Nutrition and Port Services.

