Dubai Airshow 2025 Finale To See Award-Winning Artists Perform At Atlantis The Palm

Dubai Airshow 2025 is going to have a spectacular finale featuring headline performances from award-winning artists like Teddy Swims and Mark Ronson.

Scheduled to take place on November 20, the Airshow gala dinner experience will bring together 3300 guests during an evening that celebrates the people, ideas, and partnerships shaping the next era of aviation.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, called this year's edition of the event the“most ambitious yet” and said it was a“tribute” to the energy that spurs Dubai; the world's biggest international hub.“The Dubai Airshow is where the aviation world doesn't just gather, it lifts off,” he said.“It's a convergence of ambition, imagination, and progress, where the future of flight is shaped through conversation and collaboration.”

Dubai Airshow , one of the largest gatherings for the aerospace industry in this region, will take place from November 17 to November 21 at Dubai World Central (DWC). To be held under the theme 'The Future Is Here', the event will bring together over 148,000 industry professionals and innovators from 98 countries, driving multi-billion-dollar deals and cutting-edge innovations that will shape the skies of tomorrow.

Over the years, the airshow's Gala Dinner has become an unmissable social fixture, welcoming legends like Maroon 5, The Script, OneRepublic, Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez.

Star-studded event

The event, which will be held this year at Atlantis the Palm, will see guests enjoy a carefully curated experience where the red carpet will be a dynamic space featuring interactive activations. They will be officially welcomed by Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports, before being treated to a world-class dining experience, surrounded by cutting-edge displays and multisensory installations that bring the evening's theme to life.

Global record-breaking US artist Teddy Swims will take to the stage to perform hit songs, including 'Lose Control' and 'The Door', against the backdrop of Dubai's iconic Palm Jumeirah.

Nine-time Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Mark Ronson, known for his collaborations with Amy Winehouse, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga, will headline the exclusive after-party that brings the celebration of aviation to a close.