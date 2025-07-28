Investornewsbreaks Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY) And UAV Corp (OTC: UMAV) To Host July 28 Virtual Shareholder Teleconference Featuring Nobel Laureate Dr. James Orbinski

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Fifty 1 Labs (OTC: FITY) , a leader in AI-powered health and wellness solutions, announced it will host a virtual shareholder teleconference on Monday, July 28, 2025, at 12:00 PM EST. The event, streamed live on X (formerly Twitter), will feature Senior Scientist Dr. James Orbinski, who accepted the 1999 Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders). The teleconference will highlight the company's strategic roadmap for subsidiary Fifty 1 AI Labs, including AI-driven drug repurposing for functional medicine, a $1 million R&D investment, and plans for a $5–10 million biotech acquisition by 2027. Management underscored alignment with shareholders through $350,000 in personal investment and deferred salaries until a $50 million valuation or two-year horizon is reached. CEO Paul Arora said the company's focus on off-patent drug repurposing and adaptive trials positions it for growth and global health impact.

Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY), a Nevada corporation based at 751 North Drive, Melbourne, FL 32934, is a holding company driving innovation in health, wellness, and biotechnology. FITY owns 100% of Genetic Networks LLC, a Delaware-based biotech firm founded in 2015 by Dr. Gennaro D'Urso. Genetic Networks, headquartered in Miami, Florida, develops the GeneScapeTM platform, a yeast-based, whole-genome analysis tool that accelerates drug discovery for personalized medicine, biodefense, and wellness applications, with proven success serving major pharma clients like Bristol Myers Squibb. FITY also wholly owns 51, LLC, its sports nutrition subsidiary offering a premium line of supplements-including pre-workout formulas, BCAAs, ION+ Electrolyte Formula, Turmeric Gummies, and Ashwagandha Gummies-designed to enhance athletic performance, recovery, and overall health. The Quickness, Astound NMN, and Drago Knives have been merged out of the company and are no longer part of Fifty 1 Labs, Inc., sharpening FITY's focus on biotech and wellness synergies to empower individuals and organizations worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at

