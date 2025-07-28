Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al Rayyan To Take Part In Gulf Club Champions League

2025-07-28 02:02:37
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Eight clubs including Qatar's Al Rayyan will be participating in the Gulf Club Champions League 2025-2026, it was announced by the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF) on Monday.
The following clubs nominated by the member national associations will be competing in the tournament: Al Rayyan of Qatar, Al Ain of the UAE, Sitra of Bahrain, Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia, Zakho of Iraq, Al Nahda of Oman, Tadamon Hadramaut of Yemen, and Al Qadisiya of Kuwait.
This announcement comes as part of ongoing preparations for the launch of the second edition of the tournament, which aims to enhance football competition between Gulf clubs and provide a professional platform for exchanging technical expertise and developing the game's level in the region.
Iraqi club Duhok SC had won the inaugural edition of the Gulf Club Champions League defeating Kuwait's Al Qadisiyah SC 2-1 in the second leg of the final, following a goalless draw in the first leg.

