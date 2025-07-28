403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al Rayyan To Take Part In Gulf Club Champions League
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Eight clubs including Qatar's Al Rayyan will be participating in the Gulf Club Champions League 2025-2026, it was announced by the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF) on Monday.
The following clubs nominated by the member national associations will be competing in the tournament: Al Rayyan of Qatar, Al Ain of the UAE, Sitra of Bahrain, Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia, Zakho of Iraq, Al Nahda of Oman, Tadamon Hadramaut of Yemen, and Al Qadisiya of Kuwait.
This announcement comes as part of ongoing preparations for the launch of the second edition of the tournament, which aims to enhance football competition between Gulf clubs and provide a professional platform for exchanging technical expertise and developing the game's level in the region.
Iraqi club Duhok SC had won the inaugural edition of the Gulf Club Champions League defeating Kuwait's Al Qadisiyah SC 2-1 in the second leg of the final, following a goalless draw in the first leg.
The following clubs nominated by the member national associations will be competing in the tournament: Al Rayyan of Qatar, Al Ain of the UAE, Sitra of Bahrain, Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia, Zakho of Iraq, Al Nahda of Oman, Tadamon Hadramaut of Yemen, and Al Qadisiya of Kuwait.
This announcement comes as part of ongoing preparations for the launch of the second edition of the tournament, which aims to enhance football competition between Gulf clubs and provide a professional platform for exchanging technical expertise and developing the game's level in the region.
Iraqi club Duhok SC had won the inaugural edition of the Gulf Club Champions League defeating Kuwait's Al Qadisiyah SC 2-1 in the second leg of the final, following a goalless draw in the first leg.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment