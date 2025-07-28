Superior Healthplan And Centene Foundation Announce Grand Opening Of CHDI Multi-Purpose Community Health Center In Uvalde

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The project was announced in the aftermath of the Robb Elementary School shooting that took place in May 2022, with CHDI working with the community to meet the urgent demand for more comprehensive physical, behavioral, and emotional health services, identifying three key initiatives: building a new community health center, establishing a school-based health center, and creating the Robb Elementary School Dream Scholarship Fund.

"We're incredibly proud to open this new health center for the people of Uvalde," said Mayela Castañon, CEO of CHDI, a not-for-profit community health center that delivers care to more than 12,000 people in the region each year. "In response to what happened in our community, this health center became one of our top priorities and a vital step in our ongoing mission to support healing and build a stronger, healthier future for Uvalde."

The community health center was funded, in part, by a more than $8 million investment to CDHI from the Centene Foundation and Centene's Texas-based health plan, Superior HealthPlan, which serves one in four individuals in the county.

"We've been part of the Uvalde community for more than 20 years and today serve nearly one in four people in the county. The opening of this health center reflects a long-standing commitment to improving care," said Centene Chief Executive Officer, Sarah M. London. "This center was designed to fill critical gaps in our healthcare system, and I believe it will make a lasting impact on the health and future of Uvalde – which is what our mission is all about."

"We partnered closely with CHDI and many others to ensure students, parents, and families have the ongoing support they need," said Dr. David Diaz de Leon, supervisory medical director at Superior HealthPlan. "This health center is the result of that collaboration, and we're confident it's going to be impactful for years to come."

Located at 115 N. Ham Lane in Uvalde, the health center is managed by CHDI. The new facility includes:



Seven primary medical care examination rooms

Three dental operatories

Behavioral health services via telehealth

Class A pharmacy with drive-up access

Medical laboratory

20 full-time employees as well as rotating staff from other CHDI sites

Community room with the capacity to host more than 150 people

Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid office

Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas office space

College / job preparation training space for students Tranquility garden honoring victims of the Robb Elementary School tragedy (in progress)

Along with healthcare and other support services, the center will also host regular meetings and events organized by Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas , as well as Team Uvalde .

About Community Health Development, Inc.

Community Health Development, Inc. (CHDI) was founded in 1983 to increase access to primary health care services for the people of Uvalde, Real, Edwards, and Zavala Counties. CHDI is a not-for-profit community health center that annually delivers care to more than 12,000 individuals. CHDI fulfills its mission to improve the health and well-being of the community by providing high-quality medical, dental, and behavioral health care services to all. CHDI is recognized by the National Committee on Quality Assurance as a Patient Centered Medical Home . In 2023 and 2024, CHDI received Gold Tier recognition as a Health Center Quality Leader from the Health Resources and Services Administration. This award means CHDI is in the top 10% of health centers nationwide for best overall clinical performance.

About Superior HealthPlan

For more than 25 years, Superior HealthPlan has offered high-quality healthcare to Texans, and is now a leading managed care company providing services to 2 million people. Committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,500 employees throughout the state. Since 2020, Superior has contributed $11.9 million in grants, sponsorships and employee giving, helping support low-income communities. Superior is a company of Centene , a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit .

About Centene Foundation

The Centene Foundation (the "Foundation"), a private nonprofit focused on investing in economically challenged communities, is the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC ) ("Centene"). The Foundation supports projects and initiatives strategically aligned with Centene's mission-driven culture and enhances the work Centene Corporation is doing to remove the barriers to wellness underserved and low-income populations face. The Foundation is committed to addressing social drivers of health and improving health equity in three distinct areas of focus: healthcare access, social services and education. To learn more, visit the Centene Foundation's website .

