Ulanzi Launches Glidego JJ05 & JJ06 Tripods: Innovative Dual Center Column Design & Lightweight Carbon For All-Scenario Shooting Creativity



Instantly flip between standard, overhead, and inverted shooting modes without tools or disassembly

Achieve true 360° rotation in BOTH horizontal and vertical orientations simultaneously

Create cinematic slider movements by rotating the horizontal column while panning with the tripod head Execute complex hyperlapse sequences with dual-axis precision control

The system's carbon fiber center column maintains perfect balance even at extreme angles, while the dual panoramic gears (with 5° increment markings) ensure buttery-smooth rotation.

2. Ultra-Stable, Ultra-Light Build

Crafted from 3K Twill Weave Carbon Fiber legs and CNC-machined aluminum alloy, the GlideGo series offers 35% improved stability over previous models. Weighing just 1.56kg (3.44 lbs), the JJ05 Tripod provides rock-solid support for cameras while remaining lightweight and easy to carry. Similarly, the JJ06 Tripod, at 1.76kg (3.88 lbs), offers enhanced stability without compromising portability. The upgraded quick-flip leg locks boost locking force by 28%, enabling faster adjustments for dynamic outdoor shoots.

3. Uka Quick-Release System: Faster Than Ever

Ulanzi's proprietary Uka Quick-Release System replaces traditional knobs with a one-push mechanical clip, enabling instant plate locking. Fully compatible with Uka and F38 quick-release plates, it ensures seamless integration with existing gear while speeding up workflow.

"We've packed years of carbon fiber tripod innovation into the JJ05 and JJ06," said a Ulanzi spokesperson. "Whether you're hiking to a remote location or shooting a time-sensitive project, these tripods deliver stability, speed, and versatility-all in one lightweight package."

From landscape and astrophotography to overhead product shots and low-angle videos, the GlideGo series adapts to any creative need.

About Ulanzi:

Founded in 2015, Ulanzi is committed to streamlining content creation with user-focused, highly compatible photography gear. Ranked as the world's top seller of photography accessories, Ulanzi is trusted by creators across the globe for its innovative designs, exceptional durability, and effortless usability.

Pricing Overview

Regular Daily Price (All Channels Included):



GlideGo JJ06: $299 USD GlideGo JJ05: $269 USD

To celebrate the launch, Ulanzi is also offering an exclusive early bird discount for the first two weeks after release, offering $30 off for 2 weeks, starting July 28th!

Early Bird Price (First 2 Weeks):



JJ06: $269 USD JJ05: $239 USD

Use code "609" at checkout of Ulanzi official website for an extra 5% discount.

Plus, you can get a 4-year warranty when you purchase on the official Ulanzi website.

Tracking link and tags

Official website:bit/40AerQv

B&H Photos:

Amazon:

JJ05:

JJ06:

