Young Heroes Needed: New Children's Book Inspires Next Generation Of Wildlife Rescuers

This heartwarming and educational children's book draws from real-life stories of wildlife rescue to inspire compassion, responsibility and action in young readers.

Claudia Clark is an author, speaker and activist who is passionate about social justice and animal welfare.

As climate change, habitat loss and human expansion threaten wildlife around the world, one new book shows kids they're not too young to help.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where animals are losing their habitats to climate change, development and natural disasters, a powerful new children's book is showing readers that anyone - of almost any age - can answer the call to protect wildlife.

In Hannah's Call to Care : How One Girl Discovered the Power of Protecting Wildlife by Claudia Clark, 12-year-old Hannah's quiet life in rural New South Wales is turned upside down when her father brings home an orphaned kangaroo joey. What begins as a fun pet project becomes a life-changing lesson in animal care, mentorship and environmental responsibility.

With the help of a seasoned wildlife rescuer, Hannah is introduced to the real world of animal rehabilitation: checking wombat pouches, freeing a flying fox caught in barbed wire, discovering the truth behind a“cute” koala in a store, building a possum box and more. Hannah even learns about the hardest part of rescue work: letting go.

Based on real-life experiences shared by Australian wildlife rescuers, Hannah's Call to Care is as educational as it is heartwarming. Written primarily with kids ages 10-14 in mind, the book teaches children that wildlife protection isn't just the job of adults or experts - small acts of kindness and awareness can save lives. The book also features a state-by-state guide on how to report and help injured or orphaned animals across Australia.

“This book offers an inspirational nudge to young readers,” said Clark.“Kids have so much compassion - they just need to know how to use it.”

Perfect for classrooms, libraries and family reading time, Hannah's Call to Care empowers the next generation to take action for the animals who inhabit the world.

About the Author

Claudia Clark is an author, speaker and activist who is passionate about social justice and animal welfare. Originally from California, she now lives in Germany with her husband and their rescue dog. Clark holds degrees in public policy, history, labor relations and social work. She is also the author of Dear Barack : The Extraordinary Partnership of Barack Obama and Angela Merkel. She is a lifelong admirer of Australian wildlife and is dedicated to protecting these remarkable creatures.

For more information, please visit . Those who register for updates can download a free chapter of the book. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of Hannah's Call to Care will be donated to wildlife conservation efforts in Australia.

Readers can also connect with the author on Instagram (claudiaclarkauthor73), Facebook (Claudia Clark Author) and LinkedIn ( ).

Hannah's Call to Care: How One Girl Discovered the Power of Protecting Wildlife

Publisher: Bookspublishing

Release date: June 16, 2025

ISBN-13: ‎‎978-1968615987

Available from and /books/buy-hannahs-call-to-care/



