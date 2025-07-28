WAYNE-SANDERSON FARMS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF HARRISON POULTRY

OAKWOOD, Ga., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leader Wayne-Sanderson Farms has announced the acquisition of Georgia-based Harrison Poultry, a major producer of high-quality chicken known for its proprietary "Golden Goodness" range of traditional, international, and halal poultry products. The sale is effective immediately and includes transfer of all Harrison Poultry assets to Wayne-Sanderson Farms, including live production, hatchery, feed mill, manufacturing, production and transportation facilities and equipment in association with Harrison's Bethlehem and Crawfordville area operations. Integrated operations will begin immediately, and the company expects minimal changes as day-to-day operations continue as normal.

"We are proud to welcome the Harrison Poultry team into the Wayne-Sanderson Farms family," said Kevin McDaniel, Wayne-Sanderson Farms President and CEO. "We are well matched. Wayne-Sanderson Farms is known for quality people, quality farm partners and quality products, and so is Harrison Poultry. We expect the transition to be practically seamless."

Wayne-Sanderson Farms leadership began exploring the idea of the Harrison Poultry acquisition earlier this year as part of its strategic growth initiative. The two companies have complementary offerings and began negotiations to finalize the sale after thorough analysis to ensure the respective operations and workplace cultures would be a good fit.

Harrison Poultry was founded by R. Harold Harrison, and has been in continuous operation since 1958. Mr. Harrison, a visionary and early adopter of integrated poultry management, grew Harrison Poultry successfully throughout his life. The family has continued to grow the company in the years since his passing, investing millions into the rural Georgia economy.

"On behalf of the family of Mr. Harrison, I want to thank everyone involved in making Harrison Poultry the successful company that it is today," said Jim Skidmore, President and CEO of Harrison Poultry. "Our primary focus with this transaction from the start has been making sure this was right for our people, our farmers, and our customers. With Wayne-Sanderson Farms, we found the right partner to build on the legacy that Mr. Harrison left."

Transaction Details

The acquisition is a private transaction and no financial details will be disclosed. Under terms of the acquisition, all Harrison Poultry assets were transferred immediately upon transaction closure.

Kevin McDaniel, Wayne-Sanderson Farms President and CEO, will continue to lead the organization.

BofA Securities served as exclusive financial advisor to Wayne-Sanderson Farms, BakerHostetler served as transaction counsel and Proskauer Rose served as antitrust counsel.

Stephens served as financial/banking advisor to Harrison Poultry Inc., and Eversheds Sutherland served as legal counsel.

About Wayne-Sanderson Farms

Wayne-Sanderson Farms is an industry leader and the nation's third-largest poultry producer, serving customers, consumers and communities with integrity, leadership and responsible farm, workplace and business practices. With a diverse portfolio of products, a strong operating culture and an industry-leading workforce of more than 27,000 people and over 2,000 farm partners, Wayne-Sanderson Farms owns and operates 24 fresh and further-processing facilities across Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas. Wayne-Sanderson Farms produces affordable, high-quality poultry products for retail, foodservice, restaurant, industrial and institutional segments under the brand names of SANDERSON FARMS® COVINGTON FARMS®, NAKED TRUTH®, BUFFALOOS®, FLY'N SAUCERS®, CRISPY FLIERS®, PLATINUM HARVEST®, CHEF'S CRAFT®, WAYNE FARMS®, and WAYNE-SANDERSON FARMS®. Wayne-Sanderson Farms is proud to be the "Official Chicken of the Southeastern Conference (SEC)." For more information, visit WayneSandersonFarms or follow Wayne-Sanderson Farms on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (Twitter) and Instagram .

About Harrison Poultry

Harrison Poultry, operating since 1958 and headquartered in Bethlehem, Georgia has more than 1,000 employees and produces nearly 400 million pounds of poultry products annually under its Golden Goodness, Pollo Eldorado and Al Marwah labels. Harrison's operations consist of a processing facility and hatchery in Bethlehem, GA, and a state-of-the-art feed mill in Crawfordville, GA supporting its over 100 family farming partners.

SOURCE Wayne-Sanderson Farms

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED