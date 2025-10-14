Odisha Congress Seeks CBI Probe Into Haryana IPS Officer's Suicide

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 14 (IANS) Odisha Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Rama Chandra Kadam on Tuesday urged an impartial and thorough probe into the death of Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, and demanded that those named in the officer's final note be immediately arrested and investigated.

During a press conference held here on Tuesday, Kadam told media persons that the contents of the nine-page suicide note written on October 7 - which, he said, reportedly names senior officers, including the Director General of Haryana Police and alleges caste-based harassment - point to grave wrongdoing that must be investigated by a central agency.

He accused the Haryana administration of creating an environment in which a Dalit officer fighting for justice felt compelled to take his own life, and said the family must get full protection and speedy legal redress.

“I am deeply anguished by this tragedy. If senior officials are named in the note, they should be suspended, arrested and probed by the CBI. Justice must be delivered to the bereaved family, and safeguards should be provided to Dalit officers who raise their voice,” Kadam said.

He added that the matter reflects systemic injustice and called on the Centre and concerned authorities to act quickly so that public confidence in the system can be restored.

The Congress party stated that the late IPS officer belonged to a Scheduled Caste and had consistently advocated for the proportional representation and reservation of officers from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in recruitment and promotion matters.

The party alleged that, despite the filing of an FIR by Kumar's wife, the Haryana Police have yet to take action against the senior officials, highlighting what it described as the caste-based mindset of the Haryana government.

Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited the family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar and demanded action on the allegations made by the deceased in the purported suicide note.

Kumar, a 2001-batch IPS officer posted in Haryana, was found dead at his official residence in Sector 11, Chandigarh.

According to initial reports, he died by suicide using his service revolver. The incident took a serious turn when a suicide note allegedly written by Kumar named around 14 senior officials, accusing them of mental harassment and caste-based discrimination.