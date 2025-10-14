Gwalior Gripped By Ambedkar Statue Row Schools Shut, Section 163 Imposed Amid Tensions

MENAFN - IANS) Gwalior/Bhopal, Oct 14 (IANS) Even though several groups have withdrawn the protest march, Gwalior district finds itself at the heart of a growing controversy over the proposed installation of a statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar within the High Court premises.

What began as a symbolic demand has now spiralled into a tense civic standoff, prompting the administration to take precautionary measures to maintain order and public safety.

On October 15, all schools in the district will remain closed. The directive, issued by District Magistrate Ruchika Chauhan under the instructions, applies to all schools up to grade 12 across all boards. The decision comes in response to warnings of potential protests circulating on social media, with authorities prioritising the safety of children amid the unrest.

To further contain the situation, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been imposed across Gwalior. External police forces, according to sources, have deployed 4000 personnel, and intense vehicle checks are being conducted at district borders.

The tension escalated on Tuesday when supporters of former High Court Bar Association President Anil Mishra clashed with police while heading to a temple for a“Holy Sunderkand” recital.

A large police contingent intervened to restore calm. The demand for Ambedkar's statue has been simmering since May 2025, dividing the legal community. Junior advocates, backed by former Bhim Army members, have rallied in support of the installation, while senior advocates have resisted the move.

The High Court premises have witnessed multiple confrontations among lawyer groups, turning a legal debate into a broader social flashpoint.

In recent days, organisations on both sides have announced plans for mass mobilisation, raising fears of disruption.

However, after extensive dialogue with administrative officials, these groups have agreed to withdraw their protest calls for October 15. Senior Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh issued a series of warnings through X handle of his office, cautioning against carrying licensed weapons without permission, sharing inflammatory content online, or organising unauthorised gatherings.

Violators risk FIRs (first information reports), even penal action under the National Security Act, social media blocks under Section 73 of the IT Act, and even external detention.

Citizens have been urged to act responsibly and avoid actions that could disturb communal harmony. Outsiders have been advised to stay away from the district during this sensitive period, as investigations and checks will be stringent.